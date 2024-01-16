Two Northern Ireland education firms shortlisted for prestigious Bett Awards 2024
Two Northern Ireland companies are finalists for the prestigious Bett Awards which recognise global excellence and innovation in education technology.
Texthelp and Komodo Learning Ltd have been shortlisted for their innovative solutions and technologies in transforming the lives of students and educators worldwide.
In the award category for Collaboration with a School, Antrim-based solution provider Texthelp has been recognised for its partnership with Midlothian Council, through which more than 14,000 students and staff across 38 schools have benefited from its literacy support tool, Read&Write. Families across Midlothian are able to use the software – which assists with proofing work, reading out loud, and word comprehension – for free on their own devices. It is particularly useful for enhancing inclusion for SEND learners, as well as students with visual impairments or whose first language is not English.
Komodo Learning Ltd, which is based in Belfast, has been shortlisted in the category for Educational Resource for Parents or Home Learning. Founded as an online maths learning platform for five to 11-year-old learners, Komodo has been recognised for its brand-new English learning programme, aimed at developing literacy among KS1 and 2 children.
To celebrate, the company is giving away 100 free year-long subscriptions for families in Northern Ireland via the website transfertestni.com.
Gerard McBreen, CEO Of Komodo Learning Ltd, said: “The Komodo Learning team is delighted to have been shortlisted in the Educational Resource for Parents or Home Learning category at this year’s Bett Awards.
"We won the award for Komodo maths in 2017 and it's amazing to be back again in 2024 with Komodo English. So far, 50,000 young learners in the UK, USA, and 150 countries across the globe have benefitted from using Komodo maths and English at home. Being recognised as a finalist at the Bett Awards, which are a benchmark of excellence in educational technology, is a testament to the determination and creativity of our team."
The awards are a highlight of Bett UK, the world’s biggest EdTech event. Taking place at London’s ExCeL Centre from January 24-26, the show will bring together more than 30,000 educators, innovators, and changemakers from around the world.
Charlotte Kenny, head of client engagement at Bett, added: “A huge congratulations to Texthelp and Komodo Learning Ltd. They should be immensely proud of the contributions that they are making to transform the education landscape through their innovative and ground-breaking EdTech solutions. We look forward to celebrating their achievements at the Bett Awards ceremony, which is set to be a truly memorable evening.”
The winners will be announced at the Bett Awards ceremony, taking place on January 24 at The Brewery in London. The 2024 event promises a host of new programmes, including TableTalks and Tech User Labs, which leverage Bett’s ground-breaking technology platform to enable educators to collaborate with peers and experts.