Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The event by Quirky Weddings in Dunmurry has been designed for wedding vendors, offering a day of learning to enhance their marketing strategies, network with other professionals, and gain insights

Northern Ireland female entrepreneurs, Cate Conway and Saima Akram, are holding their first-ever all island wedding marketing conference.

Co-founders of Quirky Weddings in Dunmurry, the event is set to take place on October 15 at Down Royal Racecourse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inaugural event has been designed exclusively for wedding vendors, offering a comprehensive day of learning to enhance their marketing strategies, network with other professionals, and gain actionable insights.

Quirky WedCon 2024, in partnership with WedPlnr, will bring together wedding suppliers, including venue owners, photographers, bridal designers, florists, and other professionals who are integral to the success of weddings.

Attendees will have access to a dynamic lineup of speakers, interactive workshops, and panel discussions led by digital marketing experts who are at the forefront of marketing trends. Speakers include viral content creator Matt Stevenson, paid ads specialist Ruth Young and digital marketing experts from ProfileTree and Part Three Digital.

Those attending the event can expect a day of inspiration and high impact learning to drive business growth, increase brand visibility and level up their digital marketing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quirky Weddings co-founders Saima Akram and Cate Conway are joined by Michelle Cassidy of MC Marketing as they launch Quirky WedCon 2024, taking place at Down Royal Racecourse on October 15

Topics include SEO, AI, social media advertising and content creation.

Co-founders of Quirky Weddings, Cate and Saima, said: “We are thrilled to launch our first ever QuirkyWedCon! The event is a must-attend for

vendors looking to stay ahead of the curve and learn how to scale their business through digital marketing.

Amy McAlea, owner of Wildflour NI and Deborah McCann, owner and founder of Deborah K Design, specialising in bespoke bridal accessories, help launch the first-ever all island wedding marketing conference, Quirky WedCon 2024, set to take place on October 15 at Down Royal Racecourse

“Over the last year, we have had to re-think our business with changing consumer trends and soon we will launch the WedPlnr app in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This app is our response to how couples are currently selecting their wedding vendors. The in-person approach has now shifted to online and social media has become integral in the wedding planning process, as well as in how couples communicate and interact with wedding suppliers.”

In a recent UK Wedding report by BrideBook, it was reported the average cost of a wedding in Northern Ireland is £21,238. Social proof is a huge factor for couples, over 57% of Gen Z couples rely on social media, 54% on Google and 51% use wedding planning apps to discover wedding businesses.

Saima added: “We have worked closely with wedding vendors across NI for over 14 years and we look forward to bringing everyone together to network and upskill in marketing. Weddings bring people together, and that is the essence of our conference. Come along and get inspired, educated, and empowered like never before.”