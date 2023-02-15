Newry-based Surefreight and Dungannon-based Greiner Packaging UK & Ireland have made a major statement at the Packaging Innovations show at the NEC.

The two companies, strong advocates of sustainability and protecting the environment, turned heads by parking a truck carrying Greiner’s “We love sustainable packaging” message at the entrance.

“It’s great to know that thousands of visitors to this important UK packaging event saw Greiner’s message,” said Surefreight business development manager Stuart Ferris.

“Greiner Packaging is a valued partner, and we are proud to promote its sustainability message as it so closely aligns with our own environmental values. We understand the value of getting people to think about packaging and sustainability, and half a dozen of our trailers now help to tell this important story.”

GPUK Warehouse & distribution manager Gavin Lee, continued: “The six new 13.6 m long trailers each have a 26 pallet capacity, or 52 pallets when double-stacked.

"The lightweight nature of our packaging solutions means we can ship large quantities on each delivery, reducing the number of journeys required, which also contributes to our sustainability story.”

GPUK general manager Paul Millar, explained: “We wanted to ensure that all visitors to the Packaging Innovations show saw our ‘We love sustainable packaging’ message and understood that Greiner Packaging is your trusted innovative partner in delivering a circular economy.”

With the theme: “Join the Circular rEVOLUTION”, the company celebrate the 40th anniversary of its K3 ® sustainable packaging solution.

Paul added: “Our K3 ® packaging solution has led the way in sustainability for 40 years. First developed at the time of an oil crisis, to use less plastic, K3 ® is now used by thousands of brands worldwide, who love its ever-evolving sustainability credentials and effective and efficient performance.

“The outer wrap features a tear-tab which enables consumers to intuitively separate the cardboard from the plastic to enable recycling, and many brands use the reverse of the wrap for promotions and to tell their sustainability story. But to bring the 40 years up to date, we are proud to now be producing K3 ® r100.

“At the start of the year we were proud to announce that GPUK is the first packaging manufacturer in Northern Ireland to gain the Sustainably Sourced Plastics (SSP) certification and the first Greiner Packaging factory in the world to be awarded Forest Stewardship Council (FSC ® ) Chain of Custody certification.

"These certifications came only three months after the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) approved the decontamination process used at our factory in Dungannon, to recycle post‐consumer PET into food contact materials.

“As a leading packaging producer, we are committed to delivering innovative products. We aim to maximize plastic reduction, introduce reusable systems, incorporate recycling content, and strive for the best recyclability for our products working towards a circular economy.”