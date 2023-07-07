Dale Farm, the producer of the Dromona branded cheese range at one of the most modern plants of its type in Europe, collected two golds and other silver and bronze awards at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards (ICDA) in England.

Dale Farm’s vintage and mature cheddars struck gold with the experts in the influential awards.

Dale Farm, NI’s biggest farmers’ cooperative and a successful international exporter, sources fresh milk for its cheeses and other dairy products from around 1,300 farms here and in Great Britain.

The company is best-known for Dromona branded butter and naturally matured cheese, ice cream and ice lollies. It also produces Mullin’s ice cream, which has been crafted in Kilrea from Irish milk and cream for almost 70 years. In addition, Dale Farm has created Spelga yoghurt, the local market leading brand of the dairy dessert Dale Farm’s range of Dromona cheeses are the most successful from Northern Ireland at international competitions in Britain such as ICDA.

The company sees success at these awards as important marketing opportunities which support its existing significant presence in GB, its most important marketplace outside NI.

It has sites across Britain and counts all the main supermarkets there among its regular customers. It has also exported cheese to Europe and further afield.

Also winning gold for its charcuterie at the event was Corndale Free Range Farm in Limavady. Corndale, a NI market leader in a range of charcuterie meats, won gold for its free range pork nduja. The company picked up silvers for its smoked paprika lomo and air dried wild sika venison.

The awards are significant achievements for both local companies at what is the world’s biggest platform to champion world class producers of cheese and dairy products. More than 5,500 entries were received from dairy processors, both large and small, in Britain, Ireland and other parts of the world.

Winning one of these prestigious awards means being part of an elite group and a 125-year-old tradition of the best in class in dairy processing. Success there usually brings high profile recognition by UK retailers and on the international stage as well as increased consumer sales.

“Success at such an important global event provides high profile recognition from independents, retailers and food service companies especially in Britain, my most important external market,” says Alastair Crown, Corndale’s founder and managing director.

“Also significant is ICDA’s support for winners through its global marketing and social media campaign to increase consumer awareness and ultimately sales. It’s all about getting the products before key retail buyers in Scotland and being able to talk to them about how the charcuterie is produced.”

Alastair Crown of Corndale Farm in Limavady successful in major awards in Britain

The ICDA recognition is the second major endorsement of the quality of Corndale’s charcuterie, which is produced from the farm’s herd of pedigree pigs. Alastair effectively started the charcuterie sector in NI and has continued to lead from the front especially in terms of innovative cured meats, several of which have also won UK Great Taste, Blas na hEireann acclaim and British Charcuterie awards.

The artisan business, which was established by Alastair in 2012, gained two golds at the Scottish Retail Food and Drink Awards (SRFDA) in Glasgow in May. The winning awards were fennel salami and venison salami. In addition, Corndale received a platinum award for the best UK food for its products in this year’s challenging competition.

Products from all over Scotland were recognised at the awards, with the absolute best seven, including Corndale, earning the coveted Platinum Award.

Created to help get more of Scotland’s fantastic food and drink products onto more Scottish retail shelves, the SRFDAs are now in their third year. Opportunities were also provided to foods from other UK regions.

Dale Farm’s Dromona cheeses from Cookstown endorsed for sale in Britain

More than 40 expert judges from all disciplines judged hundreds of products over an intense month-long period.

Bruce Langlands, the former head of food and drink at both Harrods and Selfridges, was chair of the Platinum judging panel.

He says: “I was thrilled to once again be involved with the Scottish Retail Food & Drink Awards and it has been so encouraging to see that the high standards we have come to expect from the entries has been more than maintained. I have to say that we have tasted some absolutely outstanding products.