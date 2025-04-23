Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has welcomed the opening of a brand-new coffee shop, Folks, in Banbridge, praising the entrepreneurial spirit and community focus of the two sisters behind the venture.

The MP visited the shop, located at 1 The Mall, to meet owners Jennifer and Katie, and to sample some of the freshly brewed coffee and their now locally-loved açaí and granola bowls.

Speaking after her visit, Carla Lockhart MP said: “It was really lovely to be invited for coffee with Jennifer and Katie at their fabulous new coffee shop, Folks. Two sisters with a real passion for hospitality and people, and they’re already taking the town by storm!

“The space they’ve created is warm, welcoming and beautifully done. The tea and coffee are spot on, and the açaí and granola bowls are absolutely delicious! There’s already a great buzz about the place, and it’s easy to see why.

“It’s always a joy to see new businesses opening in our towns, especially when they’re led by local people with such heart and enthusiasm. Huge congratulations to the girls on taking the leap.

"I wish them every success with Folks, and I’d really encourage the community to pop in and show their support.”

Jennifer and Katie, who share a deep love for coffee and connection, have partnered with renowned London-based roaster Kiss the Hippo to deliver high-quality brews.

In a heartfelt social media post, they shared their mission: “Coffee is more than just a drink – it’s a craft… a connection!”