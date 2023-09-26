Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two SuperValu and Centra stores in Northern Ireland were honoured at the 2023 Retail Industry Awards with two stores taking home top titles.

Woods’ SuperValu Fruitfield in Richhill was awarded the sought-after Independent Retailer of the Year title (in the over 6,000sq ft group) while Bradley’s Centra in Maghera won the coveted Drinks Retailer of the Year award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the awards, Musgrave NI retail sales director Paddy Murney, said: “I would like to congratulate Woods’ SuperValu Fruitfield, and Bradley’s Centra Maghera, which along with their teams, competed against some of the best stores in the UK, to achieve these top awards. Their commitment and dedication to serving their local communities with the best in modern convenience retailing is unwavering and these awards are testament to that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Local has never been more important and our SuperValu and Centra stores operate in the heart of communities across Northern Ireland, offering our customers value, choice and high-quality convenience. I am delighted these stores have been recognised as best in class for the service they provide.”

Philip Woods, SuperValu Fruitfield owner, explained: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won the Independent Retailer of the Year Award once again, after achieving the title in 2021. To be recognised as the best independent store in the UK is an accolade of which we’re very proud. We look forward to continuing to provide excellent service and an extensive choice for our customers for many years to come.”

Joe Bradley, owner of Centra Maghera, added: “We are delighted to have won the Drinks Retailer of the Year Award. We have an extensive range of beers, wines, and premium spirits in-store and offer competitive prices alongside the best customer service experience. We’re very proud of this achievement and would like to thank our store manager Eoghan Jordan and the entire team for their hard work.”

Bradley’s Centra Maghera store manager Eoghan Jordan and owner Joe Bradley celebrate after winning Drinks Retailer of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad