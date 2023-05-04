Two premier shopping centres - Forestside and Foyleside - go up for sale

Savills Northern Ireland say that both centres have remained strongholds of retail in their respective regions, boasting robust footfall, high occupancy levels, and continued growth in recent years.

Forestside Shopping Centre, according to Savills, is regarded as Belfast's premier out-of-town shopping centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre extends to approximately 336,532 sq. ft and comprises 35 ground floor retail units, mall kiosks, and free on-site parking for approximately 1,335 vehicles.

Forestside Shopping Centre aerial

Its notable tenants include Marks & Spencer, Dunnes Stores, Sainsburys, Next, H&M, Boots, and Waterstones.

Savills say the shopping centre is 100% let and has consistently attracted high footfall, with more than 5.1 million visitors in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent new lettings were secured to Pandora and Cardzone, reflecting the centre's continued growth.

The total site measures approximately 14.24 acres, with full planning permission for the development of three restaurants in the car park adjacent to Upper Galwally entrance.

Foyleside Shopping Centre aerial

Meanwhile Foyleside Shopping Centre, located in the regional capital of the North West provides the dominant retail offer for the City and extends to approximately 364,637 sq. ft and comprises 53 retail units across four levels, along with on-site parking for approximately 1,520 vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Savills say that occupiers of note include Frasers, Dunnes Stores, Marks & Spencer, Boots, Next, and H&M.

The centre sits on approximately 6.99 acres and has maintained high occupancy levels, with over 98% of the scheme let, and footfall exceeding 7.5 million in 2022.

New lettings were secured to Toy Town and Rituals, showcasing the centre's ongoing success.