Two River Island outlets in Northern Ireland set for closure as part of nationwide upheaval

River Island is set to push ahead with plans to shut 33 shops after receiving court approval for a major restructuring.

A high court judge approved the high street fashion chain's restructuring plan on Friday, amid fears that the company could collapse into administration without the overhaul.

It will also secure reduced rents on 71 other stores as part of the plan.

Lawyers for River Island told the court that the company "simply has not been able to reverse" a trend of financial difficulty.

Two River Island stores in Northern Ireland are set to close (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Here is the list of locations where the group will now shut shops:

- Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

-Bangor Bloomfield, Northern Ireland

- Barnstaple, Devon

- Beckton, Greater London

- Brighton, East Sussex

- Burton-Upon-Trent, Derbyshire

- Cumbernauld, Scotland

- Didcot, Oxfordshire

- Edinburgh Princes Street, Scotland

- Falkirk, Scotland

- Gloucester , Gloucestershire

- Great Yarmouth

- Grimsby, Lincolnshire

- Hanley, Staffordshire

- Hartlepool, County Durham

-Hereford, Herefordshire

- Kilmarnock , Scotland

- Kirkcaldy, Scotland

- Leeds Birstall Park, West Yorkshire

- Lisburn, Northern Ireland

- Northwich, Cheshire

- Norwich, Norfolk

- Oxford, Oxfordshire

- Perth, Scotland

- Poole, Dorset

- Rochdale, Greater Manchester

- St Helens , Merseyside

- Stockton On Tees, County Durham

-Surrey Quays, Greater London

- Sutton Coldfield, Warwickshire

- Taunton, Somerset

- Workington, Cumbria