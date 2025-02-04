Bridgeen Callan from Ballycastle and Belfast’s Róisín Hyde honored in the Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards for pioneering cancer treatments and sustainable construction solutions

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two women from Northern Ireland have been recognized with the Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards, each receiving a £75,000 grant for their groundbreaking work in their respective industries.

The awards celebrate women leading innovation, with a focus on those making a significant impact in areas such as healthcare and sustainable construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballycastle native, Bridgeen Callan, the CEO of KLAS Therapeutics, is developing a low-cost, non-invasive treatment for aggressive skin cancer, particularly metastatic melanoma. This breakthrough in photodynamic therapy offers new hope for patients with this serious and common form of cancer.

Ballycastle native, Bridgeen Callan, the CEO of KLAS Therapeutics, is developing a low-cost, non-invasive treatment for aggressive skin cancer, particularly metastatic melanoma. This breakthrough in photodynamic therapy offers new hope for patients with this serious and common form of cancer

While Belfast’s Róisín Hyde, founder of NoMAD, is revolutionizing sustainable construction by creating 3D-printed concrete components made from local waste materials. This innovation reduces both resource use and carbon emissions in the cement industry, one of the largest contributors to climate change.

The Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards, now in their eighth year, have awarded a total of £3.75 million in funding this year, with 50 women entrepreneurs from across the UK being celebrated. The initiative aims to address challenges women face in entrepreneurship, such as access to funding and networks, while providing crucial support to help these innovators scale their businesses.

Each will receive a £75,000 grant, personalised business coaching, and access to networking, role modelling and training opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast’s Róisín Hyde, founder of NoMAD, is revolutionizing sustainable construction by creating 3D-printed concrete components made from local waste materials. This innovation reduces both resource use and carbon emissions in the cement industry, one of the largest contributors to climate change

Commenting on her award win, Bridgeen Callan of KLAS-Therapeutics, said: "Witnessing the devastating impact of melanoma on patients and their families has been a driving force behind our work. Our photodynamic therapy offers a breakthrough in treating metastatic melanoma non-invasively. Receiving an Innovate UK Women in Innovation Award will help us advance our mission and provide hope for the future of patients with melanoma and other types of cancer."

Research highlights significant hurdles for women entrepreneurs, including access to funding, and a lack of networks and visible role models. The Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards address these issues, enabling women innovators to scale their businesses, whilst making a powerful impact on our economy and society.

Since launching in 2016, the Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards have invested over £11 million in 200 women innovators and has built a vibrant community of over 10,500 women business leaders.

The Awards drew 1,452 applications from women business leaders, 52% up on last year. This record-breaking engagement highlights the high demand for innovation support and potential to drive economic growth from women leading businesses in the UK. In total, £3.75 million in government funding is being awarded, with each recipient receiving 50% more than previous years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad