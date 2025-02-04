Two women entrepreneurs from Northern Ireland win national award to make the world a better place
Two women from Northern Ireland have been recognized with the Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards, each receiving a £75,000 grant for their groundbreaking work in their respective industries.
The awards celebrate women leading innovation, with a focus on those making a significant impact in areas such as healthcare and sustainable construction.
Ballycastle native, Bridgeen Callan, the CEO of KLAS Therapeutics, is developing a low-cost, non-invasive treatment for aggressive skin cancer, particularly metastatic melanoma. This breakthrough in photodynamic therapy offers new hope for patients with this serious and common form of cancer.
While Belfast’s Róisín Hyde, founder of NoMAD, is revolutionizing sustainable construction by creating 3D-printed concrete components made from local waste materials. This innovation reduces both resource use and carbon emissions in the cement industry, one of the largest contributors to climate change.
The Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards, now in their eighth year, have awarded a total of £3.75 million in funding this year, with 50 women entrepreneurs from across the UK being celebrated. The initiative aims to address challenges women face in entrepreneurship, such as access to funding and networks, while providing crucial support to help these innovators scale their businesses.
Each will receive a £75,000 grant, personalised business coaching, and access to networking, role modelling and training opportunities.
Commenting on her award win, Bridgeen Callan of KLAS-Therapeutics, said: "Witnessing the devastating impact of melanoma on patients and their families has been a driving force behind our work. Our photodynamic therapy offers a breakthrough in treating metastatic melanoma non-invasively. Receiving an Innovate UK Women in Innovation Award will help us advance our mission and provide hope for the future of patients with melanoma and other types of cancer."
Research highlights significant hurdles for women entrepreneurs, including access to funding, and a lack of networks and visible role models. The Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards address these issues, enabling women innovators to scale their businesses, whilst making a powerful impact on our economy and society.
Since launching in 2016, the Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards have invested over £11 million in 200 women innovators and has built a vibrant community of over 10,500 women business leaders.
The Awards drew 1,452 applications from women business leaders, 52% up on last year. This record-breaking engagement highlights the high demand for innovation support and potential to drive economic growth from women leading businesses in the UK. In total, £3.75 million in government funding is being awarded, with each recipient receiving 50% more than previous years.
Parliamentary under secretary of state for Northern Ireland Fleur Anderson, added: “Congratulations to the Northern Ireland winners, whose innovative work on cancer treatment and sustainable construction has been deservedly recognised by this prestigious award. Supporting women to realise their potential and bring their innovative business ideas into being benefits the entire community, enabling progressive and creative ideas to become reality.”