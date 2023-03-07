The loan has been provided through Whiterock Finance’s Growth Loan Fund II, as part of Invest Northern Ireland’s Access to Finance suite of funds.

Based outside Dungannon, REP-TEC designs and manufactures automated recycling solutions, including fully automatic balers and conveyor systems, for the waste management industry. Recognising the need for more automated systems to help recycling companies combat labour shortages and tighter controls, Colm Grimes founded the business in 2020 and has seen rapid expansion ever since. In 2021, REP-TEC sold and installed the first robotic recycling system in Ireland, embracing a new age of innovation and automation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as devising an export strategy to grow in global markets, the company plans to use the funding to further expand its team of 23 staff, to invest in research into new environmentally friendly solutions and to develop a new range of fully automatic balers.

Colm Grimes, founder and chief executive officer, REP-TEC, said: “As REP-TEC continues to grow, we are keen to expand our business further into global markets. Recently, we have targeted sales of our products into Europe and North America, and we are developing an export strategy to grow further in these areas and beyond.

"The funding from Whiterock Finance will allow us to grow our team to support the strategic objectives of the company, develop new product ranges and build our customer base globally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenna Mairs, senior investment manager, Whiterock Finance, added: “REP-TEC is at the forefront of the recycling and waste management industry in Northern Ireland and we’re excited to see how the company progresses. Providing innovative, market leading tech solutions to the waste management and recycling industry, the company is primed for growth and we can see the potential for expansion further into international markets.”

Finance for the £30m Growth Loan Fund II – which provides loans to established Northern Ireland SMEs seeking to access growth finance – is provided by Invest NI, and part funded by the European Regional Development Fund under the EU Investment for Growth and Jobs Programme 2014-2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad