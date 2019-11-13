Tyrone building specialist opens state-of-the-art centre

Specialist building products firm AG has opened a new, state-of-the-art specification centre in Dublin, underlining its commitment to the Irish market.

The family-owned Co Tyrone based business employs around 200 staff throughout the UK and Ireland.

AG manufactures and sells a wide range of specialist walling, paving and facing brick products used in domestic and commercial hard-landscaping projects.

Eamon Cullen, specification consultant at AG, said: “Our mission is to create innovative quality solutions that are better, safer and faster. We believe this commitment is one of the things that sets AG apart in our current markets and that this new facility will provide tangible evidence of our long-term confidence in the Irish marketplace.

“This investment will underline our objective to establish AG as one of the most efficient, innovative and productive companies in our sector.

“Regardless of what happens as a result of Brexit, AG will remain focused on growing sales, profit and performance wherever the opportunities present themselves.

“Ireland has been an important market for AG for many years and the new centre will provide an easy to access location where specifiers of all kinds, whether landscape designers, design consultants or architects can meet experts and see first-hand the wide range of products AG have available.”