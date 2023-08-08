Founded by Alison Seaney in 2009, Big Pot Co makes soups, single-serve meal pots and family meals, and already supplies all major retailers in Northern Ireland.

Their award-winning products are hand-crafted in small batches in the heart of the Northern Irish countryside, using as many local ingredients as possible.

The soups - which cater to a range of dietary requirements including gluten free, dairy free and low salt - are now available in almost 30 Dunnes Stores locations.

The newly listed products are: Punchy Potato & Leek, Classic Cream of Chicken, Classic Cream of Tomato, Classic Chicken & Vegetable Soup and Chunky Vegetable Broth.

Alison said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be supplying Dunnes Stores with our soups. Securing a listing with such a highly respected retailer is a fantastic endorsement of our products and brand, and represents a significant opportunity for us to expand our reach and customer base across the island of Ireland.

“We know that there is constant demand from customers for products that offer ease and convenience, and we are happy to be able to provide a top quality, great value range that does just that.