​Tyrone producer’s apple and elderflower vinegar voted Ulster’s best taste

En Place Foods, the Cookstown-based sauce and relish innovator, was named ‘Best in Ulster’ and ‘Best in Tyrone’ at last week’s Blas na hEireann Irish Food and Drink Awards held in Dingle, Co Kerry.

While En Place, a small business managed by experienced chef Paul Clarke, came out on top in the Shane McArdle Shield, most of the other major awards were snapped up by producers from the Republic of Ireland.

The Supreme Champion was named as Bon Chocolatiers of Tullamore, Co Offaly and the Best Artisan Award went to Cashel Irish Farmhouse Cheese from Tipperary.

Paul Clarke, right, of En Place Foods in Cookstown is Ulster’s Best and Tyrone’s Best producer. He is pictured with Artie Clifford, Blas chairperson

En Place won gold for apple and elderflower vinegar and the Chef’s Larder Award for pickled sour cherries in sweet cherry vinegar.

While Blas 2025 wasn’t a vintage year for Northern Ireland producers, nevertheless, they gained around 30 gold, silver and bronze medals for quality and innovative food and drink.

The Irish food awards, the most important on the island of Ireland, is now in its 18 th year and is closely monitored for original food and drink by the main supermarkets in the Republic and even further afield.

This year, four producers from Tyrone took home coveted Blas awards. The bronze, silver and gold winners from the county included: Ispini Charcuterie, Moira; McColgan’s, Strabane; also Honed, Strabane; and Moocha Kombucha, Pomeroy.

There were 10 award-winners from Co Down - Ballyboley Dexters, Greyabbey; Bró Coffee, Newcastle; Crawford’s Rock, Kilkeel; Cult! Plant-Based Che*se, Bangor; Culture Bakeries, Bangor; Deli Lites, Warrenpoint; Mash Down Brewery, Banbridge; Mourne and Bread, Newcastle; The Walled Garden,

Helens Bay; and TS Foods, Castlewellan. Culture bakeries was awarded Best in County.

Winning Antrim companies were Favourit Foods, Hovis Ireland, both Belfast, Annie’s Delights, Randalstown; Dundarave Estate, Bushmills; Glens of Antrim, Cushendall; Longbridge Drinks, Belfast; Scrumptious NI, Newtownabbey; Ten Watch Chocolates, Antrim; and Thompson’s Tea, Belfast.

Glens of Antrim, a producer of potato crisps and Lir Irish Whiskey was awarded Best in County.

Derry winners were Paula McIntyre Hospitality, Portstewart; Moyletra Moileds, Coleraine; Mullin’s Ice Cream, Kilrea; Corndale Charcuterie, Limavady; and Vittle Bakeshop, Portstewart.