Tyrone media company, the North-West News Group (NWNG), has just completed its second business acquisition in under three years.

The Omagh publisher which produces a number of local newspapers and websites in Tyrone, Fermanagh and Donegal, announced this week that it has acquired Hillsborough-based magazine publisher and events company 4SM (NI) Ltd.

The acquisition of 4SM (NI) which produces B2B magazines including Export & Freight and Plant and Civil Engineer in addition to industry awards and golf events was revealed this week by NWNG chairman Austin Currie.

Dominic McClements, managing director of North-West News Group which acquired Hillsborough-based magazine and events company 4SM (NI) Ltd. Also pictured are Garfield Harrison and Helen Beggs of 4SM (NI)

The business was previously owned by Garfield Harrison and Helen Beggs who will remain with the company post acquisition.

NWNG which celebrated its 122nd year in business this year is one of Ireland’s independently-owned media companies with print and digital audiences across the north west.

Its titles include the Ulster Herald, Strabane Chronicle, Tyrone Herald & Dungannon Herald, Fermanagh Herald and Derry People & Donegal News. It also operates numerous digital platforms including the GAA website GaelicLife.com, Tyrone news site WeAreTyrone.com and recruitment platform MyIrelandJobs.com.

In 2021, NWNG expanded its creative services capability with the acquisition of brand and digital printing agencies, Kaizen, which is headquartered Jennymount Court in Belfast.

The addition of the 4SM (NI) stable of magazines and events will allow NWNG to expand its reach into niche transport and construction sectors.

Described as Ireland’s specialist transport magazine, Export & Freight provides news and information on transport and logistics in the local marketplace while Plant & Civil Engineer is highly renowned for its coverage of the construction, quarry and recycling sector.

NWNG managing director Dominic McClements said that it was an exciting time for both publishing companies and would help create additional growth opportunities for employees and customers in the future across the publishing and events sector.