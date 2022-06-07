Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work Chloe Smith made the comments at a speech on Tuesday at the Harkin International Summit in Belfast.

The latest (Office for National Statistics) data shows the number of disabled people in employment in the UK, including NI, has increased by 1.3m since 2017, delivering on a manifesto goal to see one million more in work by 2027. In 2020-21, there were 95,000 disabled people in work in NI.

Minister Smith said: “We have hit an important milestone to see more disabled people in work, but there is still much more to be done. “I want to see more disabled people move into work in Northern Ireland and – crucially – a reduction in the employment gap between those living with disabilities and those without.

“But Government cannot do this alone. Employers must also play a key role, making workplaces more accessible and unlocking the value of a diverse workforce.”

During her visit to Northern Ireland, the Minister for Disabled People also took the time to meet with Belfast social enterprise NOW Group and recruitment agency AMS.

NOW Group focuses on supporting people with learning difficulties and autism into employment.

Later, she learnt about the disability inclusive work taking place at AMS and met two of the neuro-divergent colleagues the company has hired through their pilot-scheme with the National Autistic society.