Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the UK’s largest travel agency groups, Barrhead Travel, to expand in Northern Ireland creating at least five new jobs in the retail travel market

One of the UK’s largest travel agency groups, Barrhead Travel, has confirmed it will expand its presence in Northern Ireland, creating at least five new jobs in the retail travel market.

The Glasgow-headquartered travel agency group first opened in Northern Ireland in 2017, when they unveiled a flagship store in Victoria Square Shopping Centre. In 2022, the group also expanded its operations by launching a remote team of Northern Irish travel agents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barrhead Travel says it intends to firstly recruit its new team and then work with them to identify the right high street location to open. Five full-time positions will be created as well as opportunities for young people to join via its Modern Apprentice programme.

One of the UK’s largest travel agency groups, Barrhead Travel, has confirmed it will expand its presence in Northern Ireland, creating at least five new jobs in the retail travel market. Pictured is Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel

Last year, the group reported its highest ever year of sales as people returned to reputable high street travel agents in search of advice, financial protection, and value-for-money.

Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, said: “We’re so excited to be expanding in Northern Ireland, a place that’s been a fantastic home for us since 2017.

“We see great opportunities for an agent like Barrhead Travel to grow the high street market here. The communities we operate in have been incredibly supportive; we know there’s growing demand for genuine travel experts as well as continuous demand for holidays in general.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Barrhead Travel is a people-first business – which is why it is important for us to identify the right people for our next location. Ultimately, it’s the local people who know the market better than anyone else, and we’ll therefore be recruiting first and then working with the team to secure the perfect unit on the right high street.

“We’re looking for people who are extremely passionate about travel and customer service, but who also love working with their local communities.

“As well as investing in bricks and mortar here in Northern Ireland, we’ll continue to invest in local talent through our industry-leading training and development programmes.”