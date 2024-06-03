UK travel agent sets sights on Northern Ireland growth
and live on Freeview channel 276
One of the UK’s largest travel agency groups, Barrhead Travel, has confirmed it will expand its presence in Northern Ireland, creating at least five new jobs in the retail travel market.
The Glasgow-headquartered travel agency group first opened in Northern Ireland in 2017, when they unveiled a flagship store in Victoria Square Shopping Centre. In 2022, the group also expanded its operations by launching a remote team of Northern Irish travel agents.
Barrhead Travel says it intends to firstly recruit its new team and then work with them to identify the right high street location to open. Five full-time positions will be created as well as opportunities for young people to join via its Modern Apprentice programme.
Last year, the group reported its highest ever year of sales as people returned to reputable high street travel agents in search of advice, financial protection, and value-for-money.
Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, said: “We’re so excited to be expanding in Northern Ireland, a place that’s been a fantastic home for us since 2017.
“We see great opportunities for an agent like Barrhead Travel to grow the high street market here. The communities we operate in have been incredibly supportive; we know there’s growing demand for genuine travel experts as well as continuous demand for holidays in general.
“Barrhead Travel is a people-first business – which is why it is important for us to identify the right people for our next location. Ultimately, it’s the local people who know the market better than anyone else, and we’ll therefore be recruiting first and then working with the team to secure the perfect unit on the right high street.
“We’re looking for people who are extremely passionate about travel and customer service, but who also love working with their local communities.
“As well as investing in bricks and mortar here in Northern Ireland, we’ll continue to invest in local talent through our industry-leading training and development programmes.”
Barrhead Travel’s recruitment drive in Northern Ireland will create an initial five full-time positions. The new store will bring the group’s retail footprint to 90 locations throughout the UK.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.