The new Northern Ireland training centre offers towing and motorhome manoeuvring courses suitable for all levels and abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Club has over 40 years of experience running courses for anyone who wants to gain skills whether new to touring or a seasoned professional. The courses are split into practical caravanning, caravan manoeuvring and motorhome manoeuvring.

Operating at 18 locations across the UK, each course is led by expert trainers with first-hand experience, who are Club members and well-seasoned tourers.

Brian Morgan, head of events and communications at the Caravan and Motorhome Club, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Ken Irwin Class One Driver Training in Craigavon to our network of training course centres.

"By launching a variety of new locations this year, course participants have flexibility on where to learn or refresh their skills before setting off on their touring adventures at home or abroad.”