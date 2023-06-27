News you can trust since 1737
UK's largest caravan club announces new training centre in Northern Ireland

The Caravan and Motorhome Club adds new facility in Craigavon to its 18-strong nationwide leisure vehicle training centres
By Claire Cartmill
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 11:03 BST

UK's largest caravan club, The Caravan and Motorhome Club has added Ken Irwin Class One Driver Training in Craigavon to its 18-strong nationwide leisure vehicle training centres.

The new Northern Ireland training centre offers towing and motorhome manoeuvring courses suitable for all levels and abilities.

The Club has over 40 years of experience running courses for anyone who wants to gain skills whether new to touring or a seasoned professional. The courses are split into practical caravanning, caravan manoeuvring and motorhome manoeuvring.

Operating at 18 locations across the UK, each course is led by expert trainers with first-hand experience, who are Club members and well-seasoned tourers.

Brian Morgan, head of events and communications at the Caravan and Motorhome Club, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Ken Irwin Class One Driver Training in Craigavon to our network of training course centres.

"By launching a variety of new locations this year, course participants have flexibility on where to learn or refresh their skills before setting off on their touring adventures at home or abroad.”

The Caravan and Motorhome Club is delighted to add Ken Irwin Class One Driver Training in Craigavon, Northern Ireland, to its now 18-strong nationwide leisure vehicle training centres. The new Northern Ireland training centre offers towing and motorhome manoeuvring courses suitable for all levels of experiencesThe Caravan and Motorhome Club is delighted to add Ken Irwin Class One Driver Training in Craigavon, Northern Ireland, to its now 18-strong nationwide leisure vehicle training centres. The new Northern Ireland training centre offers towing and motorhome manoeuvring courses suitable for all levels of experiences
