UK’s leading food-to-go retailer opens another Northern Ireland store to the delight of Greggs fans

By Claire Cartmill
Published 21st Apr 2025, 13:43 BST
Food-to-go retailer Greggs has created even more jobs with the opening of the highly anticipated new shop in Londonderry at the weekend

Popular bakery and hot food chain Greggs has opened its first store in Londonderry city centre.

The unveiling of the Foyleside Shopping Centre premises follows the opening of a drive-through outlet in Craigavon and Belfast’s York Street premises last month which brought over 30 new jobs.

Located on Level 2 opposite M&S, the new shop offers a modern new look and comfortable indoor seating while offering the full Greggs menu, from freshly ground coffee and iced drinks, to breakfast rolls and hot bakes, salads, freshly prepared sandwiches and pizzas.

The company’s expansion into the north-west follows an announcement late last year that it was opening a further six stores across Northern Ireland.

While the majority of the company’s sites are based in the greater Belfast area, its portfolio of over 20 locations includes stores in Coleraine, Bangor, Dungannon and Omagh.

Foyleside Shopping Centre took to social media to announce the news on Saturday: “Greggs has officially OPENED at Foyleside! Pop in for all your favourites served fresh until 6pm today!”

UK bakery and hot food chain Greggs has opened another new shop in Northern Ireland following a record high for sales

The popular chain opened its first site in Northern Ireland 10 years ago and has expanded its presence here ever since.

Known for its signature sausage rolls, bakes and pasties, the first Greggs store opened in Newcastle-upon-Tyne in 1951 and now has more than 2,500 sites around the UK.

