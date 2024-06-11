UK's top recipe box firm Mindful Chef launches in Northern Ireland
Mindful Chef is delighted to announce the launch of its services in Northern Ireland, in the business's first geographical expansion since its inception in 2015.
The UK's top B Corp-certified recipe box will serve Northern Ireland from June 10, delivering to customers every Wednesday.
The launch will allow Mindful Chef to expand its healthy eating ethos and sustainable business practices, delivering its unique and innovative proposition to new, like-minded customers, and following an over £2.8 million increase in year on year sales in the UK.
Giles Humphries, co-founder of Mindful Chef, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching in Northern Ireland, which marks our next exciting chapter.
"Our mission of ‘making healthy eating easy’ hasn’t swayed since day one. Since then we’ve seen consumers' motivations around health have gotten even stronger, with it now being the number one reason people sign up to Mindful Chef, increasing by 55% YOY. That combined with strong sales growth this year makes it the perfect time to bring our unique proposition to the Irish market.”
Founded in 2015 by three British school friends Giles Humphries, Myles Hopper and Rob Grieg-Gran, the brand’s mission has always been to make healthy eating easy, accessible and sustainable, with 94% of customers in the UK saying Mindful Chef has made healthy eating easier for them.
Mindful Chef offers its customers 40 fresh and healthy recipes a week to choose from, designed by an in-house team of chefs. To date, Mindful Chef has delivered over 30 million meals to more than 400,000 customers across the UK and is excited to continue, offering its unique proposition to those in Northern Ireland.
