Ulster Bank has expanded its entrepreneurship team as Nicola Woods joins as local enterprise manager.

Working closely with the bank’s acceleration team, Nicola from Armagh will bring her extensive experience working with start-ups and act as a link between Ulster Bank’s inhouse accelerator programme and other business areas, so that all customers across the bank’s extensive business banking portfolio have access to this level of support.

Following previous stints with Glandore and the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce, Nicola began working for Enterprise Nation as the group’s head of Ireland in 2021. In this role, Nicola provided support to entrepreneurs seeking to start or grow a business, putting bespoke plans in place for business owners who wanted to focus on growth or pivot their business.

As a local enterprise manager with Ulster Bank, Nicola will continue to build on this service and offer her knowledge and expertise to start-ups within Ulster Bank’s accelerator programme and more established businesses across the bank’s customer portfolio.

Nicola will be offering free enterprise health checks for all business customers and encouraging them to focus more on growth and development.

Speaking about her new role, Nicola explained it is important business owners continue to grow and innovate throughout each stage of their business journey.

She continued: “Ulster Bank has a fantastic reputation for supporting business customers and so I am excited to take on this new challenge as a local enterprise manager. I am passionate about supporting local businesses, opening doors for them and working with firms of all sizes and sectors to achieve their goals.”