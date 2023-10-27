Paul Millar, chairman of Chartered Accountants Ulster Society, said ‘Northern Ireland must tap into the inspiration and drive of entrepreneurs’

Northern Ireland business body has called for a change to a more entrepreneurial mindset to benefit everyone living and working in Northern Ireland.

Paul Millar, chairman of Chartered Accountants Ulster Society, said ‘Northern Ireland must tap into the inspiration and drive of entrepreneurs’ and called for transformation to foster economic growth and improve living standards for all in the community.

Mr Millar was speaking at the Entrepreneurial Mindset Conference 2023 organised by Chartered Accountants Ulster Society in partnership with Danske Bank, Artemis Human Capital, British Business Bank and Invest Northern Ireland, taking place at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.

Mr Millar said: “Entrepreneurship has long been recognised as a key driver of economic growth, job creation, and social development in regions right around the world. With The Entrepreneurial Mindset Conference, along with other associated initiatives, we’re aiming to inspire a paradigm shift in Northern Ireland, where innovation, creativity, and a more entrepreneurial approach become the norm.

“Northern Ireland has a rich history of innovation and enterprise, but there is still untapped potential that can be harnessed to fuel economic growth and increase the standard of living here. The conference is addressing these opportunities, showcasing successful entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and experts who have paved the way for prosperity through entrepreneurial ventures.

"We firmly believe that an entrepreneurial mindset throughout our private and public sectors, and within our political leadership, can act as a catalyst for positive change in Northern Ireland. It is our mission to inspire and empower individuals and communities to take risks, embrace innovation, and create opportunities that lead to a brighter future for all."

Leading local business body, Chartered Accountants Ulster Society has called for a change to a more entrepreneurial mindset to benefit everyone living and working in Northern Ireland. Pictured at the Entrepreneurial Mindset Conference at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park are Andrew Toogood, event MC, Brendan Mooney, Jamil Qureshi, Izzy Keane, Ailbhe Keane, Darragh McCarthy and Paul Millar

Speaking at the event in Belfast was world renowned performance psychologist and expert in high performance, Jamil Qureshi, who has worked with 22 golfers inside the top 50 in the world including two world number ones, three English Premiership football clubs, Formula One drivers and England cricketers.

Also on the speaker line up were some of our most successful local business leaders including Darragh McCarthy, founder and CEO of FinTrU, Brendan Mooney, former CEO and current head of Investor Relations, Kainos; Ailbhe & Izzy Keane, co-founders of disability fashion brand Izzy Wheels, Greg Bradley, founder of BLK BOX, Naoimh McConville, joint managing director of Rathbane Group, Rachel McCausland, CEO of Lowe Corporation and Brian Reid, co-founder of Planet Café and DELI LITES.