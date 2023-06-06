Northern Ireland businessman, Paul Millar has been elected chairman of Chartered Accountants Ulster Society at its 116th annual general meeting.

The Ulster Society represents 5,350 local chartered accountants and is a district society of Chartered Accountants Ireland, the largest and oldest professional accountancy body in Ireland.

Mr Millar is chief executive of Whiterock Finance which provides finance to companies in Northern Ireland and he has considerable experience of providing both corporate financial advice and funding to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

He previously spent seven years in Corporate & Business Banking in Bank of Ireland, and prior to that worked for 10 years in senior roles in KPMG and Deloitte.

Addressing the Society’s AGM, held at the Merchant Hotel, Belfast, Mr Millar said that the key priority would be to embrace entrepreneurs and unleash Northern Ireland’s potential: “I believe that there is so much to be positive about in Northern Ireland. I can see first-hand the amount of creativity, innovation, drive and resilience in our business community. We are on the brink of something special.

“I want our chartered accountants to be inspired by entrepreneurs and work together to help to build the businesses which secure the future of everyone within our community.

“We need to support innovative businesses which help to boost everything else within our society, from health, to education, to housing to wellbeing. We must do more to encourage those who have a positive vision for Northern Ireland and have the drive to realise that vision.”

Mr Millar also highlighted the need for leadership in what continue to be straitened times: “Of course, there are challenges for Northern Ireland. The cost-of-living crisis, and the cost of doing business continue to be difficult for everyone. Just about every sector is facing a skills shortage and when we need leadership the most, we continue to face a democratic deficit at Stormont.

“We should be prepared to move mountains to support entrepreneurs and to bring though the skills that we need to succeed. It is vital that we encourage talent, build opportunities and make sure that Northern Ireland is a great place to live and work. We believe that Northern Ireland has great people and fantastic potential if given the right conditions to flourish.

“Throughout my career as a Chartered Accountant, I’ve been lucky to meet some truly inspirational business leaders. I’d like to promote that entrepreneurial spirit and encourage all of those decision makers in the private sector, in the public sector, and in politics to do the same.”

Mr Millar said that he would be working to build on the success that the Ulster Society has enjoyed during the leadership of his predecessor, Emma Murray: “During the last year, Emma has done a fantastic job in speaking up both for our members and for the local business community. I will be working hard to continue that. I know that with the calibre of the people in our committee structures and our wider Institute network that we are well set to be an effective voice for members in Northern Ireland.”