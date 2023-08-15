Ulster Hockey is hoping to score a win-win for the business and sports communities of Northern Ireland with the launch of a new membership networking forum.Club 1896, inspired by the year organised hockey began in Ulster, will offer its members a series of high-quality networking events, with the aim of creating new connections and business growth through a shared passion for sport.

The forum will be officially launched at a special event on Friday 22nd September in Belfast, with headline guest, cricket icon Lord Ian Botham, taking to the stage for an exclusive Q&A with the audience.

Speaking about the background to the initiative, chief executive of Ulster Hockey Marc Scott, said: “Club 1896 is about bringing together the business community through a shared passion for sport to create valuable connections, meaningful relationships and ultimately encouraging economic growth.

“As well as fostering positive connections between our members, our events will highlight talent from the worlds of sport and business through Q&As, panel discussions and keynote addresses. The launch event we have planned for September 22 seeks to showcase the high calibre of guests that people joining will have access to.

"We are particularly delighted to be welcoming Ian Botham to our launch, where he will share fascinating insights into his outstanding career in a candid conversation with our guests.”The Club 1896 launch event will also feature a panel discussion led by broadcaster and compere Denise Watson with talented representatives from sports and business, including Olympic gold medallists Dr Stephen Martin and Jimmy Kirkwood; Irish international hockey icon, Dr Shirley McCay MBE and Keith Liggett, managing director of Legacy Wealth Management.

And are also looking forward to hearing from former Ulster Rugby star and managing partner of sponsor Millar McCall Wylie, Jan Cunningham, who will address the audience.

“We’re extremely proud to be launching this new forum for Northern Ireland, which we believe will unlock great potential for all involved,” added Marc Scott.

The Ulster Hockey Club 1896 Official Launch, sponsored by Millar McCall Wylie, will take place in Titanic Belfast on Friday, September 22 at 12noon, with a drinks reception and two-course lunch included.