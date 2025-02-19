Aidan Hughes, Brown & Brown; Alex Price, Legacy Wealth Management; ‘Elphaba’ (Lu Vella); Michelle Baird, Ulster Orchestra; Thomas Jackson, Sub-Principal First Violin, Ulster Orchestra

The Ulster Orchestra has welcomed Legacy Wealth Management and Brown & Brown as lead sponsors of their upcoming Essentially Broadway concert at Belfast Waterfront Hall on Saturday, March 22.

Michelle Baird, head of marketing and partnerships for the Ulster Orchestra, said: “As a charity, we need to attract funding from a wide variety of sources to help sustain all of our current activity now and in the future.

"We are keen to engage more with the corporate sector and partners can benefit in a number of ways including recognition in event programmes, advertising, staff wellbeing, branding and client entertainment opportunities.

"We are delighted that both Legacy Wealth Management and Brown & Brown are supporting this fantastic concert. Our Pops series in particular, attracts a diverse audience and is one of many great opportunities for anyone to experience the magic of the full orchestra.”

Alex Price, head of business development at Legacy Wealth Management, said: “Legacy Wealth Management is honoured to support this event in partnership with Brown & Brown Insurance. Our sponsorship will continue to support the work of Northern Ireland’s only symphony orchestra, allowing it to provide a fantastic program of events.

"At Legacy, we believe that supporting the Ulster Orchestra is a natural fit for our brand, which is dedicated to providing professional financial advice to the people and businesses of Northern Ireland. We look forward to welcoming our clients and professional connections to this event.”

Aidan Hughes of Brown & Brown, added: "Brown & Brown Insurance is proud to support the Ulster Orchestra.

"Just as a prelude introduces a new chapter in a performance, our rebrand to Brown & Brown marks the next stage in our journey - delivering the same trusted service with the added strength of a global brand behind us.

"We are delighted to play our part in supporting Ulster Orchestra and contribute to protecting Northern Ireland’s creative talent."

Essentially Broadway features West End star Anna-Jane Casey (Cabaret, Fawlty Towers) and renowned Northern Ireland actor/singer Fra Fee (Marvel's Hawkeye, Les Misérables) in a sensational celebration of your favourite Broadway hits.

Patrons are invited to take a journey from nostalgic musicals such as Oklahoma!, West Side Story, Les Misérables and Phantom of the Opera to more recent productions including Wicked, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Waitress and many more.