At the Belfast City Council Planning Committee, elected representatives approved an application from Ulster Rugby to replace its grass pitch with a new 3G surface with only two councillors, one from the Green Party, and one from the SDLP, voting against it.

The council received 46 objections and one letter of support on the application. Objectors raised a series of issues including the potential impact of microplastics on the natural environment and wildlife and on human health and the use of potentially hazardous materials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objectors also flagged the potential impact of wash-off chemicals used on the pitch, and highlighted potential negative effects on the Loop River.

Kingspan Stadium

Morris Orr, representative for a 130 member Ravenhill residents organisation, told the committee: “We are in no way against stadium improvements, which are designed to be commercially viable and to allow the team to compete with the best in Europe.”

He said no biodiversity check had been submitted and added that it was still too early to say whether an EU vote in April to place wide ranging restrictions on microplastics would have implications to Northern Ireland.

He suggested Ulster Rugby use organic rather than granular infill, stating it “will biodegrade and would negate any risk or concern about plastics overnight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We remain unconvinced that toxic residues, including carcinogenic PAHs, which recognised studies indicate wash off rubber infill, will not be discharged into the Loop River.”

Ulster Rugby CEO Jonny Petrie told the committee: “This is an extremely important project for us, that is central to our financial and sporting sustainability. As the governing body for the sport in the province, we have the responsibility to manage and develop a playing surface at our home ground which allows for the development and progression of our senior men and women along with our affiliated schools and clubs.

“Kingspan is not only the home of Ulster Rugby, but also the home of rugby in Ulster, and to that end it is a huge asset in growing participation in our sport, and helping us develop a pathway of homegrown talent. This is only made possible with the provision of a state-of-the-art playing surface with suitable capacity and durability.”

He said: “We are considering all options available to us, including hybrid and grass installations. We have also employed experts in the field to provide guidance and direction in our project design to ensure we address and alleviate any risks or concerns.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green Councillor Áine Groogan asked the committee: “My concern is about microplastics. We are aware of a proposed ban that is coming down the line from the EU. What consideration has Ulster rugby given that, in terms of the long term sustainability of the proposal? It strikes me that they are putting in outdated material, and will have to replace it in a few years anyway.”

Other issues raised by objectors include HGV traffic impact upon old foundations in residential areas, its impact upon school children walking, and impact upon wildlife, trees and hedges. A traffic management plan was said to be “not clear”

Council officers thus far have recommended that elected representatives approve the plan. The planning report states: “The proposal would not adversely impact on amenity, (while) traffic related concerns would be temporary in nature in association with the construction process and therefore have a limited impact.