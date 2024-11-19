Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As part of Global Enterprise Week 2024, Ulster University Business School (UUBS), in partnership with Sisters In, welcomed 70 female secondary school students to its Londonderry campus for an inspiring event aimed at exploring careers in the world of business and entrepreneurship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by award winning musical comedian and BBC presenter, Emer Maguire, and sponsored by Go Succeed, the event offered students the opportunity to explore the range of possibilities and career paths in business and help ignite their entrepreneurial ambitions.

Participants engaged in interactive games and group discussions, gaining valuable insights from local industry leaders and female founders, including Grainne Kelly, founder of BubbleBum, Leeann Monk Ozgul, co-founder of Access Elemental, and Bridgeen Callan, co-founder of KLAS Therapeutics. These role models shared candid stories of their journeys and offered practical advice on building successful careers in business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Shirley Barrett, head of department of global business and enterprise, Ulster University Business School said: “Nurturing entrepreneurship in young people is vital for fostering creativity, resilience, and economic growth. Early exposure to entrepreneurial skills empowers young people to think innovatively, solve real-world problems, and adapt to an ever-changing global economy.

Female students enjoy the Ulster University Business School event

"We are delighted to partner with Sisters In on initiatives like this that support young entrepreneurs and provide them with the resources, mentorship, and networks needed to develop. By investing in these initiatives, we cultivate a generation of confident, capable future leaders equipped to drive positive change and contribute meaningfully to society.

“A key highlight of the session was the keynote talk and performance by Emer Maguire, who has built a successful business combining her passion for music with entrepreneurship.

"Through humour and lighthearted insights, Emer shared her personal story of overcoming challenges, taking risks, and navigating the ups and downs of building a career in the creative industry. Her journey resonated deeply with the students, offering them a real-world example of how passion, resilience, and innovation can lead to success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the session, students participated in a fun, hands-on activity that simulated a real-world business challenge, providing them with firsthand experience of the essential skills needed for success in business including creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving skills.

Secondary school students talk business at the Ulster University Business School event

Gillian McKeown, director of operations and growth, Sisters In, noted the importance of the Sisters In and Ulster University partnership: "We were delighted to partner with Ulster University for this special Global Enterprise Week event.

"Initiatives like this are vital in nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit in young people and showcasing the opportunities that come with pursuing business and leadership paths. Collaborating with Ulster University not only highlights the power of community partnerships but also reinforces our commitment to empowering the next generation of female leaders with the inspiration, skills, and confidence they need to succeed."

Students represented a range of schools across the North West including Lumen Christi College, Sperrin Integrated College, St. Cecilia's, Londonderry, Saint Kevin's College, New-Bridge Integrated College, Ballycastle High School and Cross and Passion College, also Ballycastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle McNally, business development manager, Derry City Strabane District Council, added: “Go Succeed is excited to sponsor this event alongside Sisters IN and the Business School at Ulster University. We firmly believe that initiatives like these are vital in providing young people with the necessary tools, guidance, and confidence to succeed in the business world. By nurturing entrepreneurship in young individuals, we are investing in their futures and the overall prosperity of our community and economy.”

Students from Lumen Christi College, Sperrin Integrated College, St. Cecilia's, Londonderry, Saint Kevin's College, New-Bridge Integrated College, Ballycastle High School and Cross and Passion College attend an event exploring careers in entrepreneurship at Ulster University in Londonderry