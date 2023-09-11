Watch more videos on Shots!

Ulster University has announced the 25 exceptional leaders selected to begin the prestigious 25@25 leadership programme in September.

These aspiring top Northern Ireland leaders are from diverse sectors spanning business, technology, health, education, law, finance, public affairs, charity, sustainability, peace-building, youth work and journalism.

These officials are Ulster University alumni’s who are currently rising to the top of their fields in international organisations such as PwC, EY and Factor Law; leading NI bodies: Translink, Catalyst, NI Fiscal Council and Belfast City Council; and well-known charities: Macmillan Cancer Support, Cancer Fund for Children and consultancy: Third Sector Connect; among many others.

Throughout the year, the cohort of leaders will take part in nine one-day sessions guided by an extraordinary line-up of talented guest speakers. Already confirmed are BAFTA-winning screenwriter, Lisa McGee; TV presenter and former Irish Rugby international player Tommy Bowe, head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service and a trailblazer shaping the future of public administration, Jayne Brady and CEO of Nextdoor, Sarah Friar.

Joining this line-up is Samantha Barry, Glamour's Americas editorial director and Irish native who will share her leadership insights with the 25. Based in New York, Samantha previously worked as a reporter for RTÉ, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the BBC and CNN, where she was an executive producer for CNN Worldwide. Led by Barry, CNN's 2016 presidential election coverage received the first ever Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in social media.

In November, Barry will lead a session called ‘Becoming a Creative Leader’ along with Lisa McGee, playwright, screenwriter and creator of the BAFTA-winning Derry Girls who has just announced a new comedy-thriller series for Channel 4, called How To Get To Heaven From Belfast.

Samantha said: “I’m delighted to be involved in 25@25 – especially alongside my friend, Lisa McGee - and looking forward to sharing my journey and the leadership lessons I’ve learned along the way with this incredible group.

“I was preparing to finish school when the signing of the Good Friday Agreement happened, and it was momentous and historic. Twenty five years on I’m passionate about supporting and fostering this generation of amazing talent we have on the Island of Ireland and I’m excited to see what they go on to achieve next.”

Meet some of the 25:

Among those excited to get started on the programme running until June 2024 is PwC’s corporate affairs manager, social media influencer and regular BBC contributor, Gemma-Louise Bond who is passionate about using her influence for good. She is also the Place & Purpose co-lead for PwC NI, ensuring their 3,700 staff are embedded in the local community. She is joined on the programme by another PwC colleague, Rachael Toland who is Workforce Capability and Development Manager and a One Young World Ambassador after representing PwC last year in Manchester. One Young World is the biggest global gathering of the brightest talent from every country and sector to debate and devise innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing issues. Ambassadors are counselled by influential business, political, and humanitarian leaders such as Mary Robinson, Justin Trudeau, Sir Bob Geldof and Leigh Anne Pinnock.’

Gemma-Louise commented: “I’m delighted to be part of the programme and grow my leadership skills to take back to use at PwC in my future career. I hope to be inspired by the experts who will impart their wisdom to us. I’m a proud young woman from our country and I hope this course helps to build a group of new leaders that will help steer us to more success over the next 25 years.”

Joining the group, Gary Rutherford, the Royal College of Nursing’s Nurse of the Year 2022 from Londonderry is a registered mental health nurse and addiction therapist. Gary used his own past experience of substance abuse to launch ARC Fitness, dedicating his career to supporting individuals impacted by addiction and substance use through physical activity.

Gary said: “I am so excited to get started on the 25@25 programme. This is a wonderful opportunity to create a positive and long-lasting impact on my organisation, my team, the community, and my family. The calibre of individuals involved in providing input into the programme delivery are inspiring and motivating. What an excellent opportunity to learn and engage with these individuals listening to their insights, their learning and their advice.”

Including, Aaron Marshall, a 25-year-old business director from Belfast who previously graduated from Ulster University with a First Class Honours in Marketing. Aaron has co-founded a successful environmental conservation business, Responsible Plastic Management (RPM) which promotes sustainable practices on a global scale, across 16 different countries.

Aaron said: "I am beyond grateful to be selected for the 25@25 Leadership Programme. The Programme will help develop my leadership skills and enhance my contribution of championing sustainable business practices in Northern Ireland. I am excited to meet the other participants who are also doing amazing work for the benefit of Northern Ireland. I am excited to learn and discuss how we can create lasting change for the future of Northern Ireland."

And Katie McQuillan-Love, a self-employed director and graduate in 3D animation. Katie has become an award-winning commercials director, co-ordinating TV ads for global brands like Cadbury, EA Sports, FIFA and Visa where her work has surpassed over 15 million views.

Katie said: “With the world-class line up of speakers and the reveal of the ’25@25’ cohort, I am so excited to be in the same room with so many exceptional leaders. I am hoping the programme catalyses my personal growth and builds my leadership capability. I am also looking forward to collaborating with a new network of friends and mentors who share a passion of and commitment to shaping Northern Ireland’s future.”

Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan, University Provost, Ulster University, added: “This year will be the start of a new chapter in Northern Ireland’s history. By pairing the up and coming leaders of our future with the leaders of today who can share their experiences and expertise of success, Ulster University will play a vital role in shaping the future generations of entrepreneurs, innovators, and change-makers to be the leaders that we have the power to educate and inspire.

“Today’s titans of industry in the creative arts, healthcare and sustainability, among others, know what needs to be done to secure a bright future for Northern Ireland and thrive on our successes, and Ulster University are providing the platform and the opportunity to do it.