Global sportswear brand, Under Armour is set to open its first ever store in Northern Ireland as part of the company’s growth plans within Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

The brand, well-known for high profile sponsorships, including a popular range with Hollywood muscle man, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, will launch at designer outlet The Boulevard in November.

Taking a 2589 sq ft unit, Under Armour will join the scheme’s strong roster of sports brands such as Nike, Adidas and Asics, and will sell a range of sports clothing, shoes and accessories at discounted prices.

Situated on the A1 corridor between Belfast and Dublin, The Boulevard’s unique geographical location offers Under Armour the chance to reach an all-island customer base.

The Boulevard is owned by Lotus Property, advised by Johnstone Property Consultants.

The deal signals a resounding confidence in The Boulevard, as the scheme had its best ever trading period on record this summer with sales up over 10% on last year and some significant renewals from longstanding tenant, Next and pop-up turned permanent tenant, Molton Brown.

Retail director at The Boulevard, Chris Nelmes, said: “Year on year The Boulevard is consistently outperforming its own record-breaking sales figures and is shooting up the league tables against its counterparts across the UK and Ireland. We are excited to welcome Under Armour onboard.

“The sports and fitness categories have consistently performed well at The Boulevard. It’s something our shoppers want and the arrival of Under Armour will really strengthen our offering.”