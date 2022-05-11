Union urges talks with bus company to avert ‘complete shutdown’

A Translink Metro bus

Confirming that its members will be joining GMB bus workers in the industrial action, Davy Thompson of Unite said the union will return to the negotiating table if an offer that “meets the needs” of the membership is brought forward.

The industrial action was originally due to take place last month but was put on hold to allow a ballot on a revised pay offer to take place.

However, both the GMB and Unite have turned down the offer – meaning drivers, cleaners and shunters will stage a walkout for seven days from May 17 to May 23.

Unite deputy regional secretary Mr Thompson said: “This action is likely to shut down all bus services across Northern Ireland and will be hugely disruptive to public transport.

“Translink management still has the opportunity in coming days to avert this outcome by returning to the table and making an improved offer that meets the needs of Unite’s members.”

On Monday, the GMB union said the strike will cause a “complete shutdown” of bus services across Northern Ireland.

On Wednesday, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham of Unite said: “Unite bus drivers in Translink and Ulsterbus have increasing bills to pay like everyone else.

“The employers have to grasp that with inflation reaching levels unprecedented in a generation, these workers deserve pay that protects them from the living costs crisis and they have Unite’s full support as they take strike action.”

Earlier this week a Translink spokesperson said: “We are disappointed to learn that Unite and GMB bus driver trade unions, by a relatively slim margin, have voted to take unprecedented industrial action.

“Following extensive negotiations, we made a further substantial offer for 2021, including an enhanced package of conditions, that we believe is fair and reasonable.”

The spokesperson added: “At this stage, having exhausted all options, we will start to take the difficult decisions in preparing for the impact of the strike action.

“However, we remain committed to working with the unions to avert this action.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said he believes the bus workers “are entirely justified in their decision to strike,” – describing the pay offer on the table as “insultingly low”.