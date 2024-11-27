Unique Chinese banquet from enterprising artisans INFUSE Tea Bar, Coleraine, and Golden Richshaw, Ballymoney
Entrepreneurial husband and wife Áine and Duncan Davis, owners of INFUSE and both passionate about tea, have teamed up with Bonny Cooper, who owns Golden Rickshaw, the authentic Chinese food delivery business in Ballymoney, in a ‘Kitchen Takeover’ that features an impressive menu for an oriental three-course banquet that includes Hot and Sour Beef Rice Noodle Soup and Mo Fo Tofu – beef mince and tofu cubes with spicy sauce.
Originally from Guangzhou in Guangdong, near Hong Kong, the food capital of China, Bonny, who has lived here for 23 years, set up Golden Rickshaw to introduce people to the authentic flavours of China.
Bonny’s aim is to connect more people here with Chinese culture through delicious food, cooking and sharing stories of the dishes.
She delivers Chinese banquets to order at weekends on a ready to heat and eat basis in eco-friendly and biodegradable containers. Soups are provided in recyclable bags that can be heated quickly for a delicious starter. In addition, Bonny also offers popular Chinese culinary courses and exercise routines. Áine says: “We are immensely excited to be collaborating with Bonny, an experienced chef who cooks insanely good Chinese food.”
INFUSE recently expanded to much larger premises at Coleraine’s Bridge Street in line with the enterprising couple’s determination to offer something totally different in the town and to ensure the tea bar continues to be fully integrated within the vibrant local community. The venture has a comprehensive menu of tea varieties.
The business offers an impressive food menu, as well as wellbeing and herbal tea guidance. The Kitchen Takeover is the latest community collaboration for the small business. “Each course will be paired with a tea, thoughtfully curated by Duncan; a lovely opportunity for us to introduce people to the wonderful world of fine teas,” adds Áine.
