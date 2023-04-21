Both passionate about good coffee and long-time supporters of the handcrafted products from Upperlands, the duo were keen to keep the successful small business going on the retirement of owners John and Julie Henderson.

The new owners aim to build sales of the successful range of coffees created by the previous owners and have already sent small batches to contacts in France and Austria. They hope to build on sales abroad in the short-term.

The Hendersons had launched the roaster on their return to Northern Ireland from managing a dairy farm in the US. They set up their own roaster in 2002 when they were unable to source the American-style coffee they loved in their new home in Northern Ireland.

New owners Dermot and Úna were among the devotees of their “rich, smooth coffee flavours”.

Úna explains: “We had been buying hand ground coffee from John and Julie Henderson for 12 years and always admired the range and the business.”

“I had been general manager of a steel manufacturing facility for 14 years previous, and it’s amazing the parallels in terms of commodities pricing, stock control procedures, manufacturing controls with coffee processing. I left full time employment at the start of last year as our two children were getting to an age where I wanted to be able to do the school runs and devote more time to them.”

Acquiring Upperlands Coffee offered “a new work life balance”: “I am acutely aware how lucky we are to be taking over an established business as opposed to starting one from scratch. I have been involved with a few start-ups in the past and so I know the pains and pitfalls.

Duo Dermot and Úna O’Kane, the new owners of Upperlands Coffee Company, has their sights set on growth

“We have the continuing support of John and Julie with their wealth of experience and advice. And we have inherited the most delightful and loyal customers. The response we received when we announced we were taking over blew us away and alleviated any nerves we had about relaunching.

“We also have some great commercial clients such as Hutchinson Engineering in Kilrea, a large employer in the area which is a great asset to our customer base. And Ardtara County House nearby promotes our product so well. We have added to this commercial list already having agreed to supply Bancran School Luxury Lodgings In Draperstown with ground coffee for their guests."

New Forge House luxury hotel in Magheralin is another valued customer.

They plan to grow the current offering to domestic and commercial clients organically over the next few years.

Coffees; The successful Upperlands Coffee from Co Londonderry

“We are making new connections and reaching an audience/market that is different and we are already experiencing week on week growth.”

"The sale to France was a first but as a result of having extended family out there. So, while I am confident of gaining a few sales out there as a result of this - they have a bar and restaurant and great connections. The sale to Austria was as a gift. Coffee makes a great gift, and we’d be keen to see more of this sort of business overseas,” she says.

The coffees, Una continues, are “more typical of continental blends found in France and Italy”.

“We roast in small batches several times a week. This means we can dispatch the freshest products to our customers. We roast a mixture or medium to dark blends and supply both whole beans and ground coffee. Our five blends are each distinct and equally popular with our customers. However, we have a couple of heavy hitters in the caffeine stakes that do tend to be our best sellers,” she adds.

While the new owners would like to explore more opportunities abroad, they recognise that the focus of the business must be on Northern Ireland.

“The market is changing here as more consumers switch from instant coffee to more premium offerings especially products from roasting using green beans,” adds Úna.