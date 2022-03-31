Unite strike committee set to agree more action today

Pacemaker Press 24-03-2022: STRIKING union workers took their protest about fair pay to the steps of Stormont in Belfast today. A rally was held at Parliament Buildings as Unite union members continue their week-long strike action. Staff including classroom assistants, school bus drivers, Housing Executive and council workers where among those who took part in the rally. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The Unite strike committee is set to meet this morning to discuss the next steps, following a seven-day strike last week that meant bins weren’t collected, recylcing centres were closed, leisure centres were disrupted and school bus journeys were called off.

Unite members employed by the Education Authority, local councils, and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive launched the strike action on March 21, and brought it to an end on Sunday.

A further one-day strke by its members in the Education Authority — a group who include school bus drivers, caterers, cleaners and a range of other roles — is to take palce tomorrow.

But more widespread action is set to be discussed today, the News Letter understands.

A trade union source told the News Letter yesterday that “no concrete offer” had been put forward by the employers.

The industrial dispute is centred largely on pay.

A public sector pay offer of 1.75% has been described as “insulting” by Unite, who point to soaring inflation and the cost-of-iving crisis.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham paid tribute to the continued efforts of her members in local authorities and Education:“Workers in local authorities, housing executive and education in Northern Ireland launched their campaign to win a decent pay deal with a powerful first week of strike action.

“If they don’t want more of the same these employers will have to come to the table witha realistic offer. The workers can count on my union’s full support every step of the way.”

Lead Regional Officer for Education, Kieran Ellison, confirmed to the News Letter on Friday that the Education Authority had been given notice of the one-day strike action tomorrow.

Ahead of the strike action, Mr Ellison said: “We have notified the employer that our members working in the Education Authority will be taking a further day of strike on Friday.

“Given most of these workers are school bus drivers, it is likely that this strike action will result in considerable disruption to school transport.”