Unitel Direct to double staff as company moves into venYou building

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specialising in providing businesses across the globe with telephone, broadband, mobiles, utilities and web services, Unitel Direct opened its first office building in Belfast last year.

According to Joe Cross, centre manager at Unitel Direct, exposure to new markets and a global growth plan, alongside the advantages of a city centre location and the space afforded by Ascot House, were the main motivations behind the move.

“We opened a new office in Belfast in 2021 as part of our plans to grow the businesses across the UK,” explained Joe.

UK based telecommunications company, Unitel Direct is currently rolling out a major recruitment drive and has relocated to venYou’s Ascot House on Shaftesbury Square in Belfast. Pictured is Unitel Direct, centre manager, Joe Cross with venYou client services director, Donna Linehan

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Over the past year, we have grown both globally and here in Northern Ireland. We are currently undergoing a recruitment phase for our frontline sales team in Belfast and we’re expecting to double our staff numbers during the next quarter.”

Joe continued: “We ultimately decided to secure Ascot House as our home for the foreseeable future due to a number of factors. The accessibility of the building was very important to us – we wanted to be close to car parks and major transport links, to make life as easy for our staff as possible.

“The space itself was also exactly what we were looking for - copious amounts of space, a number of meeting rooms, kitchens, comfortable seating and areas where our staff can take breaks away from their desks – it’s like a home away from home.

“The support we received from the venYou team during the moving process was second to none. They worked closely with us to ensure that the move was completed in a quick turnaround time and with minimal disruption to the business. We can’t wait to continue working alongside the team as we endeavour to progress our business even further in the months and years to come.”

Donna Linehan, venYou client services director, added: “We would like to welcome Unitel Direct to Ascot House and indeed the venYou family!

“The future looks very bright for Unitel Direct with its expansion and recruitment plans; we know that Ascot House will be the perfect base for them to achieve that.

“The team at venYou works extremely hard to meet, and indeed exceed, the needs of our clients and I’m glad that the company found Ascot House’s ideal location, state-of-the-art facilities and friendly, professional workforce a good fit.