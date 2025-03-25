Belfast had the highest rate of complaints by far, with 15 complaints per 1,000 people and a total of 5,202 complaints altogether

New government data analysed by CompareNI.com has shown 10,684 noise complaints in Northern Ireland in 2023-24.

This report analyses noise complaints received by all 11 councils between 1 April 2023 and 31 March 2024.

During this period 10,684 noise complaints were received in Northern Ireland, this is a decrease in the total number of complaints received compared to the previous year, which was 11,338.

The statistics showed that 76% of noise complaints were made from domestic noise with 8141 complaints received. Domestic noise includes music, televisions, parties, house alarms and animal noise. This is a 6.8% decrease from the 2022-23 total of 8,739.

Antrim and Newtownabbey had the next highest rate of complaints, with five complaints per 1,000 people and a total of 802 complaints.

Newry, Mourne and Down had the lowest rate of complaints with two per 1,000 people and a total of 351 respectively.

Other complaints were rarer than others, with a total of 10 complaints made for ice cream van chimes and 15 made from children playing.

The Noise Act 1996 (NA) allows council officers to issue warnings and fixed penalty notices and, in certain circumstances, to seize noise making equipment from premises emitting noise during night hours (from 11pm to 7am).

Commenting on the figures, Ian Wilson home insurance expert and managing director at CompareNI.com, said: “Noise can be a real problem for a lot of homeowners or tenants.

“As the statistics show, the largest number of complaints were made for domestic noise with a total of 8,141 across Northern Ireland in the last year.

“There are certain things you can do to make sure you’re not being a noisy neighbour. Remember that night hours as stated by the council are 11pm - 7am so it’s wise to keep any TV or music low during this time period and parties taking place after this time should be kept to a minimum.

“The law defines a maximum amount of noise which is acceptable during night hours, when noise exceeds the permitted level, the district council can investigate and take action.

“You can help reduce noise pollution from outside disturbing you in your home, such as making sure there are no cracks in your walls and that windows and doors are well insulated, helping reduce the outside noise.

“If you are getting noise from a shared wall with a neighbour, try moving furniture around so that heavy items such as bookcases, wardrobes or sofas can absorb the noise and reduce the volume.

“Remember a noise related offence may increase your home insurance costs or make it difficult to find protection as most providers will normally ask if occupants have any convictions or pending prosecutions.

“Unneighbourly behaviour may even affect the validity of a home insurance policy, should you need to make a claim – insurers could refuse to pay out if the policyholders loud and excessive parties show they haven’t taken ‘reasonable care’ of the property.