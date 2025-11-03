Northern Ireland’s only operational art deco picturehouse, the Strand has provided a first look inside one of its new film theatres, which will be transformed as part of its landmark £6.5million redevelopment.

Unveiling the design of ‘The Stalls’– formerly Screen 2 – for the first time, the beloved East Belfast venue has released a new CGI image showcasing the enhanced space.

A 316-inch screen surrounded by an art-deco inspired frame takes centre stage, while state-of-the-art laser 4K laser projection and surround-sound will enhance the audience experience, with newly raked seating designed to provide optimal sight lines. Local craftsmanship will be utilised to reinstate the theatre's curved ridged walls, the art-deco clock, and original porthole lights, which collectively create the ambience of sitting in the bow of a ship.

The major restoration will secure the future of a treasured Belfast landmark, delivering state-of-the-art screening facilities, enhanced accessibility, and expanded community arts spaces.

To complete the redevelopment, the iconic East Belfast venue must raise the final 5% of funds (£325,000) and is calling on local businesses to support its final fundraising push.

Supporters are invited to make a lasting contribution through the Strand’s Name a Seat initiative. Donors will have the opportunity to add a personalised message to a brass plaque on one of the seats in the newly refurbished cinema. Each plaque serves as permanent recognition of their support and connection to one of Belfast’s most iconic cultural landmarks.

Over 325 individuals and companies including Belfast City Airport, award-winning production companies, Sixteen South Studios and Causeway Pictures, and LA based production house, Nadia Films have already pledged their support to the Name a Seat campaign.

Mimi Turtle, CEO of the Strand explained: “We’ve been overwhelmed with the generosity of our supporters so far - from members of the public to local companies - who all recognise how important the Strand is to Belfast’s cultural heritage.

“We are down to our last 50 seats for our Name a Seat Campaign, and as part of our final fundraising push, we would encourage anyone who wants to be part of the Strand’s story, both its history and its future, to help us cross the finish line.”

Companies can name a seat for £300 by contacting Linda Smyth at [email protected]

To find out more about the Strand’s development, visit www.strandartscentre.com

Connect with @StrandBelfast on Facebook and @Strand.Belfast on Instagram.

