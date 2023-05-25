Political leaders in Londonderry have been meeting with management this afternoon after the company launched the process at its Northland Road call centre and in Belfast.

Sources have told the Belfast News Letter up to 200 redundancies are being sought at Northland Road as a result of changes to services being delivered for Firstsource customer, Sky, at its sites in Londonderry and Belfast.

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton met with Firstsource management this afternoon following the announcement of their ‘redundancy consultation’ at their Springtown site.

Up to 200 redundancies are being sought at Northern Ireland's Firstsource Solutions after the company launched a consultation process with staff, the ‘News Letter’ understands

Gary said: “I received communication this morning that Firstsource in Londonderry had started a redundancy consultation process today. This has created uncertainty and worry amongst staff. This afternoon I met with senior management of Firstsource to receive further information and clarity.

“Due to a decision taken by Sky, 200 employees at the Springtown site, 100 employees in Belfast and 200 homeworkers are affected and undergoing the redundancy consultation process.

“I have been informed that the consultation process will last three months and that the priority will be to look at options to safeguard the jobs, support employees and source additional contracts.

“I have stressed to Firstsource management that the consultation process must be fair and transparent and as an elected representative I need to fully understand the impact that this will have on my constituents.

“The additional 370 employees at the Springtown site remain unaffected. I will continue to keep in contact with Firstsource over the coming days and weeks.”

A spokesperson for Firstsource confirmed it had commenced a redundancy consultation process with ‘a number of colleagues at its Belfast and Derry/Londonderry sites’.

"The changing priorities of one of our clients, Sky, means they are making proposals to adjust services currently being delivered across both sites.

“Staff impacted have been informed today and as a responsible employer, we are working closely to support them throughout this process.

"Firstsource remains committed to Northern Ireland at both sites as we continue to deliver a range of services for our outsourcing clients.”

The company said it was unable to give exact numbers as it was engaged in a process but confirmed the redundancies will be compulsory.

Firstsource also dismissed reports that it had lost its contract with Sky were not accurate and that it continues to work with this customer.

Asked if it had any plans to close its Londonderry centre, a spokesperson, added: “Firstsource is committed to NI at its sites in Belfast and Londonderry/Derry and they will continue serve clients in financial services, telecoms, media, and utilities.”