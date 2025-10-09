Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has launched a public appointment competition to recruit new Invest NI Board members

The appointments attract remuneration of £14,256 per year, payable for a time commitment of approximately three days per month

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has launched a public appointment competition to recruit new Invest NI Board members.

Invest NI is the region’s economic development agency and a key delivery partner of the Department for the Economy. It supports local entrepreneurs and global investors alike - helping businesses grow, innovate and compete internationally through targeted programmes, expert advice and sector-specific support.

Commenting on the recruitment competition, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said “Invest NI plays a crucial role in delivering my priorities of more good jobs, improved productivity, decarbonisation, and regional balance.

“If you’re passionate about shaping our economic future and have the right skills, I encourage you to apply.”

Up to five new Board member posts are available with appointments from 1 April 2026 for an initial three-year period. The appointments attract remuneration of £14,256 per year, payable for a time commitment of approximately three days per month.

The closing date for applications is 12 noon on Friday 31 October 2025.

It is important that public appointments to the Boards of public bodies reflect the rich diversity of our society and better understand the needs of the communities they serve.

Applications are particularly welcomed from women, people under 40, people with a disability and those from ethnic minority communities. A Guaranteed Interview Scheme for applicants with a disability will operate for this competition.

Further information is available at https://www.economy-ni.gov.uk/publications/help-shape-our-economic-future-join-board-invest-ni