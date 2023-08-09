Ulster University spin out business Spatialest, which currently employs 20 people based in Coleraine, has been acquired by the US company, Schneider Geospatial.

Spatialest supports the US property assessment industry creating smart data using highly visual, intuitive integrated digital platforms.

Its acquisition by Schneider Geospatial will see the Northern Ireland enterprise become part of a highly acclaimed industry-leading business within the sector. Spatialest is transforming government operations by managing, analysing and sharing property information using the latest technologies.

Ulster University spin out business Spatialest, which currently employs 20 people based in Coleraine, has been acquired by the US company, Schneider Geospatial. Pictured is Spatialest CEO, Coleraine man Ashley Moore

Fast-growing Schneider Geospatial already supplies hundreds of municipal, county, state, and private entities across the US with software platforms which manage everything from property information, permits, workflow and access to local government information.

The acquisition of Spatialest recognises the strength of the intellectual property developed by the UU spin out since its launch in 1997 and paves the way for future development and expansion at Coleraine.

Announcing the move, Spatialest CEO Ashley Moore, said: “This is fantastic news for the Spatialest team and, more widely, it is a validation of the immense technical, creative and intellectual skills available here in Northern Ireland. As a local man, I am biased, but I also see this as an endorsement of the growing attraction of Coleraine as an emerging base for technology businesses, not least because of the links with the University of Ulster and support from Invest NI.

“From our inception we have been firmly focused on leading the US property tax assessment industry making it easier for Assessors offices to manage the tax cycle and make it more understandable for citizens. We have built the Spatialest brand on our ability to deliver creative solutions to complex problems in new ways that are uniquely intuitive, visual and easy to use”.

“We are a leading technology supplier to the US marketplace, serving millions of users across the United States, some of our customers are major jurisdictions that include the cities of Los Angeles, Seattle, Nashville and Charlotte. Our philosophy, track record and expertise fit perfectly with those of Schneider Geospatial and this new partnership heralds an exciting new era for all concerned. Our combined experience and shared commitment to excellence will be the starting point for significant and groundbreaking advances in the sector.

“Bringing Spatialest into the Schneider Geospatial family is a significant step forward in our strategic roadmap,” explained Jeff Corns, CEO of Schneider Geospatial.

"Together, we will continue to deliver innovative solutions that empower government agencies and help citizens. We remain committed to the high level of customer service our state and local government partners have come to expect from us.”