United States ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Jane Hartley, has been announced as keynote speaker for the 2023 WiB Group Chair’s Lunch.

Ambassador Hartley will address over 400 business leaders and entrepreneurs at the annual event which is this year celebrating 21 years of Women in Business and its collective impact on the Northern Ireland economy and wider society.

Taking place on Friday, October 13 at Titanic Belfast, the 2023 Chair’s Lunch, sponsored by the Department for the Economy, Allstate and Queen’s University Belfast, will focus on the theme ‘Even Better When…’ as a platform for local business leaders and owners to engage in forward-thinking discussions, exchange ideas, and explore opportunities for collaboration to further build a prosperous, inclusive economy.

Appointed to the US-UK Ambassador role in May 2022, Jane Hartley previously founded international economic and political advisory firm, the Observatory Group, and served as CEO of the G7 Group, a premier research firm providing macroeconomic and political analysis to global clients.

The WiB Group chair Nichola Robinson, said: “This year’s event marks a significant milestone in the Group’s journey as we reflect on the history, the achievements, and the memories of Women in Business since it began life in October 2002, and just how far we have come in delivering inclusive economic growth for the private, public and third sectors in Northern Ireland.

“We are delighted to have ambassador Hartley as our guest speaker and look forward to hearing from the people in the room as we look ahead to the next 21 years and how we can impact and build the economy of the future and a change we all wish to see.”

Table bookings and single seats are still available.