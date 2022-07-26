US firm Anaqua to establish NI Engineering Hub and create 15 jobs

Anaqua, an innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology provider, delivers innovative workflow solutions for corporations and law firms around the world through its core IP management software platforms, AQX® and PATTSY WAVE® and its innovation management offering, ideaPoint.

Erik Reeves, Anaqua CTO, said: “With a growing global client base, we require an expanded, highly skilled workforce to develop software to meet their evolving needs. In the face of an increasingly competitive landscape around the world for talent, our new engineering hub in Belfast reflects our relentless efforts to attract top technical talent.

“We are excited by the software engineering skills on offer in Northern Ireland, from graduate level upwards, which will enable us to develop a centre of engineering excellence and strengthen our competitive advantage in global markets. The NI team will play a critical role in executing against key strategic priorities as we continue to innovate our solutions to better serve our corporate and law firm clients.”

Along with its Boston headquarters, Anaqua has offices across the US, Europe and Asia.

Erik continued: “The Belfast hub will also enable us to expand our capabilities and flexible options for international teamwork so that we can continue servicing our clients 24/7. It is an important expansion of our global engineering and quality assurance network, which spans multiple time zones from the US West Coast all the way to India.”

Invest NI has secured this investment for Northern Ireland. Anne Beggs, director of trade and investment, Invest NI, added: “The Department for the Economy’s 10X Economic Vision highlights Digital & ICT as a strategic cluster that will help drive the NI economy forward, and we are delighted to welcome Anaqua to be part of that ambitious vision. Our teams in the US and Northern Ireland have worked closely with Anaqua to provide expert business advice and secure this investment for Northern Ireland, instead of one of the company’s existing locations.

“It is great to see a range of roles available with Anaqua, utilising a variety of expertise at all levels that may also prove attractive to those seeking to return or relocate to Northern Ireland for exciting career opportunities. The 15 jobs will contribute over £750,000 in additional annual salaries once in place. I look forward to continuing our work with Anaqua and helping it grow successfully in Northern Ireland.”

Job opportunities include both graduate and senior software developer and QA roles. The roles will be a hybrid of working remotely and at Urban HQ, Belfast. Eight jobs are in place.