Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has announced that global employment industry leader, Globalization Partners (G-P), is to create a 75 person global technology team in Northern Ireland.

Globalization Partners (G-P) is a remote first company that makes it fast, simple, and compliant for companies to hire anyone, anywhere.

Its Global Employment Platform technology provides an end-to-end solution that includes recruitment management, onboarding, benefits administration, payroll, time and expense management and global help desk services, eliminating the need for subsidiaries or local branches.

Minister Lyons said: “I visited G-P in Boston last month to meet with its senior executives and to see at first hand how they use its proprietary technology to deliver a full suite of services to its customers. I am now pleased to announce that they have selected Northern Ireland to expand its global tech team to sustain its business growth.

“Our highly educated workforce, underpinned by the high quality graduates from our universities and colleges, continues to be what attracts investment here.

“While the world is changing rapidly, we can still rely on Northern Ireland to be a great business location. This is at the heart of our economic vision – the 10x Economy – which sets out a bold plan to position Northern Ireland among the elite small advanced economies in the world.”

Globalization Partners (G-P) plans to create the 75 new roles by mid-2024 and has already successfully recruited 25 of the new posts. Invest NI has offered support to the company towards the new roles, which will be released once posts are in place.

Bob Cahill, CEO, G-P, explained: “Companies are discovering that hiring remote global talent delivers a wealth of advantages and it’s our aim to break down international barriers for businesses everywhere by connecting companies to great talent and talent to opportunities all over the world, regardless of their location.”

Nat (Rajesh) Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer, G-P , continued: “As a technology first company, our engineering and development team is strategically significant, providing the platform on which our business operates. Our global technology team in Northern Ireland will lead on all future technical development projects for our business worldwide.

“We are offering quality positions with interesting engineering work along with a potential career path. We’re looking to recruit senior positions, in addition to new and recent graduates, and will also be offering some intern positions in Northern Ireland.”

Praising the economic boost to the local economy, Mel Chittock, Interim CEO, Invest NI, highlighted that the firm would contribute nearly £4.8m in annual salaries.

He added: “G-P is providing engineering roles of varying skill levels, alongside support roles in UX, DevOps, testing and project management. Its operation here will be a hybrid working model, opening up these roles to people right across Northern Ireland.

“Contributing nearly £4.8m in annual salaries into our economy, this is a high value investment and a great opportunity for our tech talent to lead the way in this company’s ambitious growth plans.”

