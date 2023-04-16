News you can trust since 1737
US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland visits Royal Academy of Engineering Enterprise Hub in Belfast

The US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs has visited Ormeau Baths in Belfast as part of proceedings to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

By Claire Cartmill
Published 16th Apr 2023, 15:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 15:05 BST

Joseph Kennedy III visited the location of the Royal Academy of Engineering Enterprise Hub Northern Ireland recently to highlight the significant economic and cultural relationship between the US and Northern Ireland.

The visit outlined the importance of the collaboration to ensure that all communities can benefit from economic growth and also celebrated the links between the business and technology ecosystems in Northern Ireland and the US.

The Academy’s Enterprise Hub Northern Ireland was launched in October 2020 and its first anniversary was celebrated in 2021 with a joint series of events across the island of Ireland by Academy President Sir Jim McDonald FREng FRSE and Tom Leahy FIAE, president of the Irish Academy of Engineering, that culminated with the two presidents meeting the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, to discuss the importance of engineering innovation in society.

Enterprise Hub Northern Ireland has since supported 21 entrepreneurs to grow engineering and technology start-up and scaleup businesses across Northern Ireland fostering talent at different career stages.

The Academy has also partnered with the Department for the Economy in Northern Ireland to deliver the Northern Ireland Engineering Education Programme, designed to encourage more young women and people from underrepresented backgrounds to progress towards engineering and technical careers.

Gillian Gregg, head of regional engagement at the Royal Academy of Engineering, said: “It was a privilege to welcome the US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland at Ormeau Baths, especially during the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. We were delighted that some of our Enterprise Hub members were able to meet Joe Kennedy III and discuss their innovations.

"We are keen to strengthen the ties between entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland and the US and to continue to collaborate with the Irish Academy of Engineering to ensure the benefits of engineering innovation are shared across the island of Ireland.”

The Enterprise Hub was formally launched in April 2013 and celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Over the last decade, it has supported more than 350 researchers, recent graduates and SME leaders to start up and scale up businesses that can give practical application to their inventions. They have also been awarded over £11 million in grant funding, and Hub members have gone on to raise over £1 billion in additional funding and create more than 6,000 jobs.

The US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland’s visit to Belfast, Joseph Kennedy III visited the Royal Academy of Engineering Enterprise Hub Northern Ireland in Ormeau Baths and met some of the entrepreneurs supported by the Enterprise Hub. Pictured is Mr Kennedy with Gillian Gregg, head of regional engagement at the Royal Academy of Engineering. Picture by Chris WilsonThe US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland’s visit to Belfast, Joseph Kennedy III visited the Royal Academy of Engineering Enterprise Hub Northern Ireland in Ormeau Baths and met some of the entrepreneurs supported by the Enterprise Hub. Pictured is Mr Kennedy with Gillian Gregg, head of regional engagement at the Royal Academy of Engineering. Picture by Chris Wilson
The US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland’s visit to Belfast, Joseph Kennedy III visited the Royal Academy of Engineering Enterprise Hub Northern Ireland in Ormeau Baths and met some of the entrepreneurs supported by the Enterprise Hub. Pictured is Mr Kennedy with Gillian Gregg, head of regional engagement at the Royal Academy of Engineering. Picture by Chris Wilson
