Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, Joe Kennedy III, has launched a new campaign for Belfast entitled to encourage people to adopt public transport for a "cleaner, greener and healthier" Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The "Better on Board" movement is a campaign to encourage more people in Northern Ireland to use public transportation instead of private cars. It’s a collaborative effort to create a cleaner, healthier environment by making public transport the preferred way to get around.

The initiative was announced by Mr Kennedy at Translink's Driving the Future Today! event held at Belfast Grand Central Station yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has launched with more than 20 initial partners who collectively represent more than 100,000 people across Northern Ireland – and around 30,000 in Belfast alone.

US Special Envoy Joe Kennedy launched a campaign urging people to adopt public transport at Belfast Grand Central Station yesterday. Called ‘Better on Board’ it is supported by organisations representing more than 100,000 people across Northern Ireland. Also pictured is Chris Conway, Chief Executive, Translink. ‘

Launching the initiative, Joe Kennedy III, said: “I am delighted to launch the Better on Board Charter at the very impressive Belfast Grand Central Station.

“This is an excellent initiative and an example of everyone coming together with a common goal and future vision to reimagine Northern Ireland’s cities and motivate meaningful and tangible change for a better environment for all its people.

"The recently launched hourly Enterprise service connecting Belfast and Dublin and the towns and cities in between will also play a significant role in creating new opportunities for Northern Ireland businesses and its people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Conway, Translink CEO, commented: “The Better on Board Charter represents our shared vision for a more connected, accessible, and sustainable region. We’re thrilled to launch this initiative with the backing of several key partners, and we warmly invite more businesses and organisations to join us in this vital journey.

Clare Guinness, Chief Executive of Belfast Chamber, said: “Belfast Chamber fully supports the Better on Board Charter, as it directly aligns with our core values of city regeneration, connectivity, social value, and sustainability.