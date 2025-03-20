Despite Chick-fil-A's controversial history, including protests and boycotts over its past donations to anti-LGBTQ+ organizations and public comments from its CEO opposing same-sex marriage, the new Belfast store is expected to welcome hundreds

Chick-fil-A, the third-largest quick service restaurant chain in the United States, is continuing its UK expansion with the opening of a second location in Northern Ireland.

The new restaurant will open on Thursday, March 27, at the Applegreen Templepatrick Services in Belfast, following the success of its first ever Northern Ireland store opening earlier this year.

Known for its famous original chicken sandwich and signature lemonade, the fast food giant has been embroiled in controversy for its traditional Christian values, however was welcomed by hundreds of local fans at Applegreen’s Lisburn South Services in January. The new Belfast store is expected to receive the same popularity when it opens next week at 10am.

Grand Opening of the first Chick-fil-A in Belfast, which opened its doors at Applegreen Lisburn South earlier this year

This new store marks another step in the company's broader strategy to grow its presence in the UK, with plans to open five new locations across the country, both licensed and locally owned and operated models, over the next two years.

The brand’s initial expansion into the UK will create approximately 400 new jobs at licensed and franchised restaurants.

With more than 3,000 restaurants across the US, Puerto Rico, and Canada, Chick-fil-A has garnered a dedicated following in the US and abroad.

However, the company has faced protests and boycotts due to its founder S Truett Cathy’s Christian beliefs and the company’s history of supporting anti-LGBTQ+ organizations.

Founded in 1946 by Christian businessman S Truett Cathy, the US fast food giant has grown to become the third largest fast food chain in the US by sales.

Chick-fil-A’s previous attempt to enter the UK market in 2019 was met with significant backlash leading to the closure of its Reading pop-up after just six months.

Since then, the company has made efforts to address these concerns including appointing a head of diversity and shifting its charitable focus to support education and hunger relief, aiming to distance itself from the controversies of its past.

Despite the challenges, the fast food brand hopes to make a fresh start in the UK, while continuing to uphold its Christian values.

One tradition is closing its restaurants on Sundays which dates back to the founder who wanted to give his employees a day off to rest and spend time with family or friends.