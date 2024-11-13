USPCA celebrates one year anniversary of Lisburn charity store opening

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 13th Nov 2024, 14:27 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 15:56 GMT
The USPCA has been celebrating the one-year anniversary of its charity shop at 144 Longstone Road, Lisburn.

Since opening its doors, the shop has become a vital part of the community, raising funds to support animal welfare initiatives across Northern Ireland.

Rachel McGreevy, Charity Store Manager, said: “Celebrating one year in operation is a testament to the dedication of our staff and volunteers and the generosity of the Lisburn community.

“With a wide selection of donated goods, the shop offers unique finds while promoting sustainable shopping practices.

The opening of the USPCA Lisburn charity shop last year. Pic credit: Matt Mackey
The opening of the USPCA Lisburn charity shop last year. Pic credit: Matt Mackey
“We are grateful to the community for embracing our mission and supporting us to generate essential funds to provide care, shelter, and rehabilitation for needy animals.”

As part of the charity’s celebration the USPCA has arranged a Santa Paws evening in St. Patrick’s Church, Chapel Hill on November 21 from 1pm to 6pm.

This is a wonderful opportunity for members of the public to bring their furry friends to meet Santa and all for a great cause.

