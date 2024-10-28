Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘The Consumer Council is grateful to the local energy suppliers who have voluntarily agreed to offer extra support this winter and would urge any consumer who is struggling to pay their energy bills to reach out to their supplier’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Utility Regulator has introduced its first Small Business Energy Charter during the launch of Northern Ireland’s Consumer Energy Charters for winter 2024/2025.

The announcement has seen extra measures put in place to support small businesses across Northern Ireland this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the launch, the Utility Regulator also reintroduced its third annual Domestic Consumer Energy Charter, which aims to support Northern Ireland households.

Pictured with supplier representatives at the launch of Northern Ireland’s Consumer Energy Charters for Winter 20242025 are Karen Smyth, director of Infrastructure and Sustainability at the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland, Angus Kerr, director of Climate Change at the Department for Communities, John French, chief executive at the Utility Regulator, Barbara Cantley, director of Consumer Protection and Enforcement at the Utility Regulator and Barry Rooney, head of Consumers and Community Energy at the Department for the Economy

Voluntary commitments to support consumers have been made within each charter by gas and electricity suppliers across Northern Ireland.

The development of the charters is a collaborative project led by the Utility Regulator, in partnership with gas and electricity suppliers, the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland, the Department for Communities and the Department for the Economy.

Among other commitments, suppliers who have signed up to the Small Business Energy Charter have agreed to discuss available options with small businesses who are struggling with their bills, and to engage with them before any letters referencing disconnection are issued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charter also includes a commitment that all correspondence issued to consumers will be written in a manner that is encouraging, that enables engagement and that demonstrates an openness to providing assistance.

John French, chief executive at the Utility Regulator, said: “We are delighted to introduce Northern Ireland’s Consumer Energy Charters for winter 2024/2025, in collaboration with the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland, local energy suppliers, the Department for the Economy and the Department for Communities.

“Consumer protection lies at the very heart of the Utility Regulator’s work. We understand that many domestic consumers across Northern Ireland are still struggling to pay their energy costs, and we know that in the non-domestic sector, small businesses are particularly vulnerable to high energy prices.

“With this in mind, we have introduced a new Small Business Energy Charter for this winter and have implemented our Domestic Consumer Energy Charter for a third year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope that small businesses will be reassured by these new measures and would urge any consumer who is struggling to reach out and avail of this extra support offered by suppliers.”

The commitments outlined in Northern Ireland’s Consumer Energy Charters will be in place from November 1 to March 31 2025.

Karen Smyth, director of Infrastructure and Sustainability at the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland, added: “Things are still tough for consumers. Although energy prices are lower than last winter, they are still higher than they were pre-pandemic.

“The Consumer Council is grateful to the local energy suppliers who have voluntarily agreed to offer extra support this winter and would urge any consumer who is struggling to pay their energy bills to reach out to their supplier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will liaise with suppliers to ensure commitments are delivered and will continue to work closely with the Utility Regulator to enhance consumer protection.”