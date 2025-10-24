Utility Regulator Launches Northern Ireland’s Consumer Energy Charters for Winter 2025/2026

The Utility Regulator has announced the launch of Northern Ireland’s Consumer Energy Charters for Winter 2025/2026. This marks the fourth year of the Domestic Consumer Energy Charter, and the second year of the Small Business Energy Charter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Winter, the Charters will see extra measures put in place to support energy consumers across Northern Ireland, including two new commitments that have been added to this year’s Small Business Energy Charter.

Participating gas and electricity suppliers have voluntarily signed up to the Charters, reinforcing their commitment to helping customers navigate the challenges of the colder months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development of the Charter commitments is a collaborative project led by the Utility Regulator in partnership with gas and electricity supply companies, and the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland.

Pictured at the launch of Northern Ireland’s Consumer Energy Charters for Winter 2025/2026 are gas and electricity supplier representatives with Karen Smyth, Director of Infrastructure and Sustainability at the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland, Angus Kerr, Director of Climate Change at the Department for Communities, William Deane, Head of Consumer Protection and Community Energy at the Department for the Economy, Shane Logan, Chief Executive at Bryson and Sinéad Campbell, Head of Money Debt and Quality at Advice NI. Front row (l to r) are Sinéad Dynan, Head of Consumer and Business Protection at the Utility Regulator and Barbara Cantley, Director of Consumer Protection and Enforcement at the Utility Regulator.

The Charters are supported by the Department for Communities, the Department for the Economy, Advice NI and Make the Call.

Suppliers signing up to the Domestic Consumer Energy Charter have made commitments that include contributing to hardship funds and putting in place additional protections for consumers in debt.

Suppliers that have signed up to the Small Business Energy Charter have, amongst other commitments, agreed to enhanced engagement with small business consumers who are in payment arrears and to consider reasonable repayment plan options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building on last year’s Small Business Charter, two additional voluntary commitments have been introduced for Winter 2025/2026. Participating suppliers have agreed to ensure key staff are trained to understand and support the specific needs of small business consumers. Suppliers have also committed to adding a dedicated Frequently Asked Questions section to their website to address issues commonly faced by small businesses.

Commenting on the launch, Sinéad Dynan, Head of Consumer and Business Protection at the Utility Regulator says, “We are pleased to launch Northern Ireland’s Consumer Energy Charters for Winter 2025/2026, in partnership with the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland and gas and electricity supply companies.

“We are grateful for the support for the Charters from the Department for Communities, the Department for the Economy, Advice NI and Make the Call.

“The Utility Regulator’s core mission is to protect the interests of electricity, gas and water consumers across Northern Ireland, and the annual Consumer Energy Charters are an important part of our work to ensure both domestic and business consumers receive the support they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We strongly encourage any consumer concerned about paying their energy bills to contact their electricity or gas supplier as early as possible.

"Suppliers are committed to treating customers with empathy and respect and will work with them to explore their options. Their trained staff are ready and willing to help.

“Whether you’re worried about an upcoming bill or are already facing energy debt, please don’t hesitate to reach out, support is available.”

Karen Smyth, Director of Infrastructure and Sustainability at the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland says, “As consumers, we are paying high prices for energy, and as a result many of us are struggling to heat our homes adequately and keep the lights on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Consumer Council welcomes the continued voluntary agreement of local suppliers to put in place extra support this winter for both domestic and non-domestic customers.

“We will support suppliers to ensure these tangible, beneficial, and measurable commitments to their customers are delivered and will continue to work closely with the Utility Regulator to enhance consumer protection.

“We strongly encourage any consumers experiencing difficulty paying their bill to contact their supplier as soon as they can to talk through their options.”

The commitments from the Consumer Energy Charters will be in place from 1 November 2025 to 31 March 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinéad Campbell, Head of Money Debt and Quality at Advice NI, comments, “We welcome the Utility Regulator’s new Winter Energy Charter for both domestic and business customers.

"The Charter’s focus on clear communication and practical support is especially important as we enter the colder months, when costs rise and the most vulnerable feel the pressure first.

“If you’re worried about falling behind on energy bills or are already in utility debt, please reach out early—free debt advice is available. It’s also important to get a free benefits entitlement check to make sure you’re receiving all the support you are entitled to and to speak to us for free, confidential, independent advice.”