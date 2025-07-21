Utility Regulator publishes results for third Non-domestic Consumer Insight Tracker Survey

The Utility Regulator has published the results of its third Non-domestic Consumer Insight Tracker Survey, which provides an insight into experiences, attitudes and behaviour in Northern Ireland’s non-domestic electricity and gas markets.

Some 500 non-domestic consumers of electricity and gas were surveyed for the report between November 2024 and March 2025.

The previous two surveys were conducted in 2020 and 2023, and the survey will now be carried out annually.

Headline figures from the report include:

Colin Magee Non-domestic Consumer Protection Manager at the Utility Regulator

Fewer respondents are concerned about energy bills, struggling to pay their energy bills and making changes to how they operate, due to energy costs.

The number of consumers who reported they were concerned about their energy bills has decreased to 30 per cent from 53 per cent in 2023. Whilst this is a notable decrease, it still indicates that a significant number of non-domestic consumers continue to face challenges.

Fewer respondents reported that they struggle to pay for their energy bills. For electricity, 81 per cent said they never struggle, in comparison to 69 per cent in 2023. It was a similar situation for gas bills, with 80 per cent saying they never struggle to pay, in comparison to 73 per cent in 2023.

Almost three quarters (71 per cent) of respondents indicated they had made no changes to how they operate due to the cost of energy, an increase from 58 per cent in the previous survey.

The majority of non-domestic consumers have never switched energy supplier.

Within the past five years, 62 per cent of respondents have not switched electricity supplier and 77 per cent have not switched gas supplier.

This is against a backdrop of increased awareness of being able to choose between a number of energy suppliers, up to 74 per cent from 65 per cent in 2023.

Large increase in the need for energy related information and advice.

48 per cent of respondents indicated they would like energy related information or advice with regards to budgeting, energy efficiency and/or renewables. This is an increase from only 18 per cent in 2023.

Improved satisfaction and levels of trust in energy suppliers.

Over half of both electricity (62 per cent) and gas (65 per cent) consumers reported they were satisfied or very satisfied with the service from their supplier. This is a very positive increase from 2023 figures of 33 per cent (electricity) and 38 per cent (gas).

The number of respondents ranking level of trust in suppliers as high has also improved to 47 per cent in electricity consumers and 39 per cent in gas consumers. This is an increase from 25 per cent for both, in the 2023 survey.

Survey findings suggest that the hospitality sector is particularly challenged and concerned with regards to paying energy bills.

A spotlight on hospitality businesses found that 32 per cent are likely to struggle to pay their electricity bills, the highest of all sectors, and 34 per cent of respondents reported being concerned about their energy bills.

The sector is also the most likely to have implemented changes due to energy costs (59 per cent).

Speaking about the survey’s findings, Colin Magee, Non-domestic Consumer Protection Manager at the Utility Regulator says, “The Utility Regulator is dedicated to ensuring that adequate protections are in place for all energy consumers in Northern Ireland.

“Whilst there are a lot of positives from this survey, we are very aware that a significant number of non-domestic consumers remain concerned with their energy bills and struggle to pay. If you are struggling with your energy costs, we encourage you to contact your supplier, to make them aware of your circumstances, and discuss the options available.

“Over the last few years, we have steadily increased our work on protecting non-domestic consumers. Last year, we set up a forum with business representatives to facilitate regular, vital discussion on the challenges and opportunities for businesses, energy prices, inflationary pressures, and unprecedented change amid the energy transition.

“We also launched our Consumer Protection Programme for 2024-2029, which is our principal vehicle to deliver positive outcomes for energy and water consumers in Northern Ireland. The Programme includes a suite of projects that detail our intended approach to enhance protections for non-domestic consumers.

“Most recently, we published a position paper on improving the non-domestic consumer experience. This includes a range of measures to help enable and empower non-domestic consumers.

“The proposals include a new requirement for suppliers to provide transparent price information on their websites; provide clearer information regarding security deposits and support services; and the introduction of a new Code of Practice on Minimum Standards on Payment of Bills.

“We place great importance on collaborative working, and I would encourage all non-domestic consumers to become part of this engagement by responding to our consultation or reaching out to relevant business representative organisations to ensure that your views are heard.”