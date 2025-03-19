Belfast-based energy provider, Share Energy, has recorded an almost tenfold increase in customer numbers—making it the fastest-growing energy supplier in Northern Ireland

The Northern Ireland Utility Regulator has just published its Quarterly Retail Energy Market Monitoring Report for Q4 2024, and the figures highlight a standout success story in the local energy market.

Rising from ninth place to seventh in the rankings, Share Energy’s rapid expansion sets it apart in a market where several major suppliers have seen customer losses.

New figures from the Utility Regulator show the number of people switching electricity providers rose in the last three months of 2024. Almost 25,000 customers switched electricity supplier in the period, with Share Energy the largest beneficiary.

​Northern Ireland’s newest energy supplier, Share Energy prides itself in sharing profits with their customers 50/50.

Welcoming the Utility Regulator’s Quarterly Retail Energy Market Monitoring Report, Share Energy CEO, Damian Wilson, said: “As a new locally-owned addition to the market we are delighted with the way the public is embracing what we stand for by being part of a small revolution up and down the province.

“Our compelling combination of market leading prices, best in class service, underpinned by our commitment to share our profits 50-50 with our customers is really shaking things up.

Share Energy CEO, Damian Wilson, welcomed the Utility Regulator’s Quarterly Retail Energy Market Monitoring Report

"We also have a referral program that rewards both the customer and whoever they invite to join Share Energy.