Ulster University, in partnership with innovation consultancy Celsio, has released the findings of a comprehensive study into innovation skills across Northern Ireland.

The report, commissioned by the Department for the Economy NI, highlights the need to align regional innovation strategies with global standards, and provides a roadmap to strengthen innovation leadership, creativity, and problem-solving capabilities across various sectors.

The study, ‘Innovation Skills: International Developments and Northern Ireland Economic Priorities’ forms part of an ambitious international competency framework project being led from Northern Ireland and directly aligns to Northern Ireland’s aspirations of becoming a leader in innovation-driven economic growth.

The findings are drawn from extensive academic research, global best practices, and consultations with industry leaders from key sectors, including global enterprises, consultancies, business services, and the voluntary sector.

From left, Adrian Johnston, professor Michael Brennan, Lord Mayor Micky Murray, Dr Shirley Davey and Charlie Tuxworth

Charlie Tuxworth, CEO at Celsio said: “The report identifies critical gaps and offers clear, actionable solutions for Northern Ireland. Our local skills ecosystem is fragmented, without a unified approach to addressing innovation challenges. The report shows a shortfall in leadership competencies, particularly in areas such as systems thinking, adaptability, and cross-functional collaboration.

“The report also highlights the need for sector-specific innovation strategies to better support Northern Ireland’s priority industries, such as advanced manufacturing, agritech and life sciences. The report provides clear recommendations for bridging these gaps, including targeted upskilling initiatives, the creation of sector-specific innovation strategies, and better alignment of educational programmes with industry needs.”

Dr Shirley Davey, lecturer in innovation and management development, Ulster University, said: "Leadership in innovation isn’t just about having great ideas; it’s about empowering people to think differently and equipping them with the tools to succeed. This framework is a transformative breakthrough for Northern Ireland, offering a practical and structured way to build innovation capabilities which organisations of all sizes very much need, today and in the future.

“The framework emphasises collaboration between businesses, government bodies, and academic institutions, calling for a unified, transdisciplinary effort to address the skills gap. It also aligns Northern Ireland’s priorities with global innovation standards, giving organisations the tools to effectively manage and implement innovation strategies."

The report connects directly to Northern Ireland’s strategic goals for improving productivity, regional balance, and sustainability.

Charlie Tuxworth further commented: "Innovation is at the heart of solving the challenges Northern Ireland faces, whether that’s creating good jobs, addressing regional disparities, or achieving net-zero targets. Northern Ireland government is serious about achieving its ambitions for economic growth and sustainability, and this report outlines exactly where to focus efforts.”

The framework’s application will extend beyond this report, as organisations begin integrating it into their operations through targeted workshops and practical initiatives.

Professor Michael Brennan, professor of strategic management at Ulster University highlighted the importance of academic-industry collaboration in addressing these challenges: "This report reflects a unique partnership between academia and industry. It not only identifies the gaps but provides a roadmap for how Northern Ireland can turn these challenges into opportunities. By aligning with global benchmarks like ISO 56001, we can ensure Northern Ireland is at the forefront of innovation."

Ulster University’s involvement ensures that the findings are rooted in robust academic research, while also being highly applicable to real-world industry challenges.

Charlie Tuxworth added: “One of the framework's core principles is inclusivity, ensuring that innovation is accessible to all sectors and demographics. Workshops facilitated by Celsio have incorporated insights from leaders across a range of industries, providing diverse perspectives and practical solutions for organisations of all sizes.

“The report also emphasises the role of education in driving long-term change. By embedding innovation-focused modules into higher education and training programmes, Northern Ireland can ensure the next generation of leaders is equipped to meet future challenges.”

Adrian Johnston, Belfast Innovation Commissioner said: "It is great to see this important report on Innovation Skills in Northern Ireland, with many opportunities emerging nationally and internationally, we are looking forward to working with Celsio and partners in Ulster University to maximise inclusive innovation competencies and growth."

The Innovation Competency Framework report provides a critical resource for policymakers, business leaders, and educators alike. Its recommendations offer actionable solutions to ensure that Northern Ireland remains competitive on the global stage.